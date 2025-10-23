Kim Kardashian doubles down with two naked dresses in one night

Whether her sculpted silhouette is draped in crystal embellished fabrics, sultry lace, or delicate mesh, Kim Kardashian has never shied away from the naked dress. So it’s only fitting that, to celebrate her 45th birthday in London, she did so in not one but two bold, sheer ensembles.

Following the London premiere of her forthcoming Hulu TV series All’s Fair, Kim slipped into a sheer corseted mini dress for the official afterparty. The ensemble combined a structured boned bustier with a champagne-toned satin mini skirt, finished with lace-up gold stilettos and delicate mesh gloves in a matching hue. Kim's dark hair was slicked back into a sleek bun with long braids framing her face while her makeup featured a bronze eye and a glossy nude lip.

© Will/Mark/GoffPhotos.com Kim Kardashian wore a sheer corseted mini dress

The Skim founder served up a fashion marathon as she changed outfits before she headed to a private party hosted by her friend, Mert Alas. Kim took the naked dress trend up a notch in a sheer corset dress that boasted striking black cut-out cups crafted from braided hair. The bra detailing was layered over a beige boned bodice embellished with silver beading and crystals. The look was styled with sheer black tights and open-toe pumps while her choker necklace was also fashioned from braided hair.

© Will/Mark/GoffPhotos.com Kim changed into a second naked dress

For the red carpet, Kim wore a custom Dilara Findikoglu gown made from croc-effect black leather. The look featured a waist-cinching corset and was layered with a dramatic ruffled cape coat.

© Getty Images Kim wore custom Dilara Findikoglu to the London premiere

For the All's Fair Paris premiere on Tuesday, Kim wore a structured off-the-shoulder satin and lustrous maxi gown by Christian Dior spring/summer 2000 collection by John Galliano. The icy blue gown featured sculpted draping, an asymmetrical neckline and a fitted mermaid silhouette with jacquard floral motifs embroidery. She later slipped into another stunning archival piece, a golden corset from Look 28 of Alexander McQueen’s summer 1997 Givenchy couture collection. The sculpted corset featured an asymmetric bust and was styled with a white tulle skirt that boasted a mini train and gold, open-toe heels.