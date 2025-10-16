Natalie Portman's puffball mini skirt is an It-girl's autumn/winter dream

Few wardrobes have stood the test of time quite like Natalie Portman's. After gaining international recognition with her role as Padmé Amidala in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace in 1999, she has remained one of the most coveted style icons on the planet, with a penchant for timeless style that stands the test of the trend cycles.

She also has an undeniable talent for infusing contemporary flair into her looks, as proven by the incredible, It-girl-approved look that she wore to the Film Festival Lumiere in Lyon, France, on Monday.

The 44-year-old stunned in an entire look from Dior - the luxury fashion house she's been an ambassador for a whopping 14 years.

© WireImage Natalie Portman attends the "Black Swan" screening during the 17th Film Festival Lumiere on October 13, 2025 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

She opted for a black silk shirt paired with the coolest, colour-fuelled puffball skirt created from frayed fabric. The look hailed from Jonathan Anderson's SS26 debut womenswear collection since taking over as creative director earlier this year.

Puffball - or bubble - skirts have reigned supreme over the last couple of seasons. After gracing the runways of the SS24 shows of the likes of Aaron Esh, Simone Rocha then continued the trend in its SS25 collection.

From Zendaya to Olivia Dean and Adwoa Aboah, the style has become an It-girl go-to for all occasions, from street style to the red carpet.

"Bubble skirts are like the fashion equivalent of a party popper - loud, playful, and a little bit extra. They're the sartorial embodiment of "I’m here to have fun, and I don’t care if you judge,” after all, as long as they’re looking, right?" says H! Fashion's Tania Leslau, "With their billowing, cloud-like silhouettes that cinches at the hem and balloons at the hips, they somehow manage to look like both a childhood Pinterest board and a '90s fever dream. A bubble skirt demands to be worn when you’re feeling audacious or want to emulate Cher Horowitz's nonchalant, style-savvy demeanour."

Yet again, Natalie Portman has worn an outfit that fashion lovers are obsessed with.