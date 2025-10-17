Jennifer Lopez's body-sculpting satin corset is a vintage lover's dream

This week, the fashion world has been captivated by contemporary lingerie with a dramatic twist, courtesy of the Victoria’s Secret 2025 Fashion Show. But just as we were all swooning over the incredible sculpted silhouettes and glitzy girly bralettes, Jennifer Lopez reminded us exactly why vintage underwear will forever hold its place on the cool-girl fashion map.

The 55-year-old icon shared a behind-the-scenes image from her latest film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, serving the ultimate dose of Old Hollywood glamour. She wore a completely sculpted champagne satin piece featuring delicate boning and a structured bustier with panelling that accentuated her silhouette.

The sultry yet elegant undergarment embodied both J.Lo’s iconic allure and the seductive essence of her on-screen character, Ingrid Luna.

© @jlo JLo shared behind the scenes glimpses from her new movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman

Vintage-style undergarments have been a firm fashion favourite this year. From babydolls to negligee and satin nighties, the It-girls are embracing boudoir dressing beyond the bedroom: think Sabrina Carpenter's stage looks, street style stars during fashion weeks, and Emily Ratajkowski making the streets of New York her own runway by walking a dog wearing a floaty Prada nightdress.

In the build up to the launch of her latest movie, Jennifer has served some showstopping looks one after another.

At the New York screening last week, she oozed glamour in a figure-sculpting, demi-couture dress from Harris Reed’s latest collection ‘The Aviary’.

© GC Images She wore a vibrant Christian Dior set © Getty Images Her showstopper was a demi-couture piece by Harris Reed

Off the red carpet, she also wore the chicest outfit by Harithand to the LA screening, featuring a belted oversized coat paired with a tonal floaty skirt, and an iconic vintage blazer and skirt set by Christian Dior.

For those who haven’t watched her latest silver screen flick yet, it appears its not one to miss. Comments under her latest Instagram post included: “Loved the film! You were ALL fantastic!!!,” “Such a brilliant performance,” and “You were stunning and remarkable!!! Everyone go see this work of art it will take your breath away.”

No weekend plans as of yet? You know exactly what to do…