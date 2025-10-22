You can now rent Victoria Beckham’s exact suit for less than £40

Let's face it, if the opportunity arose, we'd all steal Victoria Beckham's wardrobe in a heartbeat. Crisp tailoring, fluid feminine silhouettes and an enviable collection of little black dresses complete the icon's style file. The 51-year-old pop star-turned fashion mogul's eponymous fashion brand has become a firm favourite in the celebrity sphere, attesting to the design and quality. Whilst the designer label is way above the average budget, it's now possible to rent one of her looks for an absolute steal of a price.

In 2024, Victoria launched the hottest high-street collaboration of the spring season, designing her inaugural collection for go-to fashion brand Mango.

Available on fashion rental platform By Rotation is a white tailored suit from Victoria's Mango collection, which retailed for £215 (past tense because, naturally, it sold out instantly) - a £180 blazer with an asymmetrical fastening, and a pair of matching tailored trousers featuring a turned-up hem and a slightly flared silhouette.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria Beckham wearing her exact suit that you can rent on By Rotation

To rent the suit for three days totals just £36, or £12 per day. Or £45 for a week, working out at £6.43 per day. For an entire VB suit? Sign us up.

A white suit is the fashion designer's bread and butter. She's been wearing the style since 1998, when she famously donned a white tuxedo jacket paired with slim-leg trousers for the Spice World premiere, paired with one of her numerous signature bob styles.

Since then, she's consistently reimagined the look within her own brand, from cropped trousers to silky material, ensuring its longevity in the fashion realm.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Har VB has reimagined the white suit over the years

H! Fashion previously spoke to By Rotation's founder, Eshita Kabra Davies, on the benefits of renting. She explained: "You can be a bit more experimental with your style when renting over buying. With rental, you can finally wear that designer dress you’ve had your eye on all year, and you are less likely to show up wearing the same outfit as someone else!

"Another bonus is if you’ve wanted to try a brand before but didn’t want to commit to the price tag, you can rent it, and you can see whether it fits your style."

The perfect way to get Victoria's exact look without breaking the bank.