Kim Kardashian's most controversial fashion moments of all time

Kim Kardashian and headline-making outfits go together like freshly baked focaccia and homemade pesto. Ever since her Keeping Up With The Kardashians heyday, the reality star turned fashion and beauty mogul has evolved from Calabasas party girl to certified style icon - and she’s done so by constantly pushing sartorial boundaries. From skin-tight latex and corseted silhouettes to more daring Met Gala looks than we can count on one hand, Kim’s wardrobe has constantly become a topic of conversation.

Whether she’s causing a stir in archival couture or wearing face masks on the red carpet, her fashion choices redefine statement dressing. Love them or not, each look has cemented her status as one of the most talked-about style icons of the moment.

In honour of her 45th birthday, H! Fashion has revisited some of her most headline-making fashion moments of all time.

© Getty Images 2025 - Academy Museum Gala in Maison Margiela Kim stepped out in controversial style for the final weekend of her 44th year. She attended the Academy Museum Gala wearing a head-turning look from Maison Margiela's SS25 Couture collection. The nude-hued piece featured a figure-hugging strapless dress, draping around the arms and a shocking matching face mask that covered her entire face.

© Getty Images for The Met Museum/ 2023 - Met Gala: Schiaparelli This might be the most comical controversial look, because her daughter, North West, was famously her biggest critic. For the Met Ball themed: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, she stunned in a sculpted bodysuit, accompanied by lashings of dripping freshwater pearls. The look from Schiaparelli was a design masterpiece, but North West told her, “The pearls look fake.”

© Getty Images 2022 Met Gala: The Marilyn Monroe moment The Met Gala is the ultimate place to make a fashion statement, but this one caused a major cultural divide. Kim stepped out in the exact dress worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962 to sing Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy. Aside from the fact that many felt she’d potentially damage an archival piece created for a cultural icon, another controversial part of her look , which hadn’t been worn for decades, was when she told Vogue that she lost 16 pounds in three months to fit into it. “It was this or nothing,” she said.

© Getty Images for The Met Museum/ 2021 - Met Gala: Balenciaga In yet another bizarre face-covering moment, Kim stepped out on the famous Metropolitan Museum stairs in New York for the In America: A Lexicon of Fashion themed Met Ball, wearing head-to-toe (literally) Balenciaga. The look consisted of a completely black, figure-hugging, long-sleeved dress with a train.

© FilmMagic 2019 - Met Gala: Mugler By now, Kim has made it abundantly clear that the Met Gala is her personal, experimental runway. In 2019, she opted for a custom Thierry Mugler dress that was dripping with crystal ‘water droplets’, ruching and sheer sleeves. Whilst the design was a technical masterpiece, the silhouette featured an impossibly cinched waist. Critics debated whether the extreme corseting glorified unrealistic body standards, while others praised it as a work of art.

© GC Images 2019 - Met Gala After Party Kim changed into another Mugler creation for the after-party - this time a blue latex mini dress that was equally as daring. The look featured a skin-tight, iridescent blue latex material, styled to resemble water glistening on the skin. It came with a matching blue wig cut into a wet-look wig and sky-high heels, leaning into the aquatic fantasy. Whilst very much in line with the evening’s Camp: Notes on Fashion theme, it also drew criticism for its extreme tightness. She also received praise for fully committing to a concept and collaborating with a fashion legend.

© MediaPunch/Shutterstock 2019 - Hollywood Beauty Awards Before the 'wet look' gown, she wore another ultra-cinched dress by the designer that sparked conversations. The dress, which first appeared on the Spring 1998 runway, featured very little coverage across the decolletage…