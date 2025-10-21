Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kim Kardashian's most controversial fashion moments of all time
In light of the reality star-turned business mogul's 45th birthday, we look back at some of her most conversation-starting style moments ever

Kim Kardashian attends the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Star-Studded Grand Opening Celebration on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas)© Getty Images for Fontainebleau L
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayDeputy Digital Editor
2 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian and headline-making outfits go together like freshly baked focaccia and homemade pesto. Ever since her Keeping Up With The Kardashians heyday, the reality star turned fashion and beauty mogul has evolved from Calabasas party girl to certified style icon - and she’s done so by constantly pushing sartorial boundaries. From skin-tight latex and corseted silhouettes to more daring Met Gala looks than we can count on one hand, Kim’s wardrobe has constantly become a topic of conversation. 

Whether she’s causing a stir in archival couture or wearing face masks on the red carpet, her fashion choices redefine statement dressing. Love them or not, each look has cemented her status as one of the most talked-about style icons of the moment.

In honour of her 45th birthday, H! Fashion has revisited some of her most headline-making fashion moments of all time.

Kim Kardashian attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)© Getty Images

2025 - Academy Museum Gala in Maison Margiela

Kim stepped out in controversial style for the final weekend of her 44th year. She attended the Academy Museum Gala wearing a head-turning look from Maison Margiela's SS25 Couture collection. The nude-hued piece featured a figure-hugging strapless dress, draping around the arms and a shocking matching face mask that covered her entire face.

Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)© Getty Images for The Met Museum/

2023 - Met Gala: Schiaparelli

This might be the most comical controversial look, because her daughter, North West, was famously her biggest critic. For the Met Ball themed: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, she stunned in a sculpted bodysuit, accompanied by lashings of dripping freshwater pearls. The look from Schiaparelli was a design masterpiece, but North West told her, “The pearls look fake.”

Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)© Getty Images

2022 Met Gala: The Marilyn Monroe moment

The Met Gala is the ultimate place to make a fashion statement, but this one caused a major cultural divide. Kim stepped out in the exact dress worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962 to sing Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy. Aside from the fact that many felt she’d potentially damage an archival piece created for a cultural icon,  another controversial part of her look , which hadn’t been worn for decades, was when she told Vogue that she lost 16 pounds in three months to fit into it. “It was this or nothing,” she said.

Kim Kardashian West attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )© Getty Images for The Met Museum/

2021 - Met Gala: Balenciaga

In yet another bizarre face-covering moment, Kim stepped out on the famous Metropolitan Museum stairs in New York for the In America: A Lexicon of Fashion themed Met Ball, wearing head-to-toe (literally) Balenciaga. The look consisted of a completely black, figure-hugging, long-sleeved dress with a train.

Kim Kardashian West attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)© FilmMagic

2019 - Met Gala: Mugler

By now, Kim has made it abundantly clear that the Met Gala is her personal, experimental runway. In 2019, she opted for a custom Thierry Mugler dress that was dripping with crystal ‘water droplets’, ruching and sheer sleeves. Whilst the design was a technical masterpiece, the silhouette featured an impossibly cinched waist. Critics debated whether the extreme corseting glorified unrealistic body standards, while others praised it as a work of art.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West at the official Met Gala afterparty at Up and Down on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images)© GC Images

2019 - Met Gala After Party

Kim changed into another Mugler creation for the after-party - this time a blue latex mini dress that was equally as daring. The look featured a skin-tight, iridescent blue latex material, styled to resemble water glistening on the skin. It came with a matching blue wig cut into a wet-look wig and sky-high heels, leaning into the aquatic fantasy. Whilst very much in line with the evening’s Camp: Notes on Fashion theme, it also drew criticism for its extreme tightness. She also received praise for fully committing to a concept and collaborating with a fashion legend.

Kim Kardashian West 5th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Feb 2019 Wearing Mugler, Vintage© MediaPunch/Shutterstock

2019 - Hollywood Beauty Awards

Before the 'wet look' gown, she wore another ultra-cinched dress by the designer that sparked conversations. The dress, which first appeared on the Spring 1998 runway, featured very little coverage across the decolletage…

Kim Kardashian is seen on March 25, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)© GC Images

2014 - Late Night with Seth Meyers

Whilst this might not be the most controversial, the naked dressing trend was not as cool-girl-approved in 2014 as it is now. To appear on Seth Myers’ sofa, she wore a khaki crochet gown that was completely see-through, using black underwear as a part of her outfit.

