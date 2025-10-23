Kaia Gerber sports backless polka dots to celebrate season two of Palm Royale

When it comes to notable It-Girls who are just as talented as they are stylish, Kaia Gerber is up there on the list. The daughter of modelling royalty Cindy Crawford and business mogul Rande Gerber has made a name for herself in the acting, fashion and literature spheres, making her one of the most notable names in the zeitgeist right now.

When she’s not fronting global campaigns for Vuori, stepping out on the red carpet at The Academy Awards, running her book club 'Library Science', or walking for Givenchy, the 24-year-old can usually be found on the set of globally renowned movies and TV shows, including American Horror Story and Overcompensating.

Her latest foray into the world of the silver screen is as Mitzi in Apple TV’s Palm Royale. To celebrate season two of the comedy drama series launching on November 12th, the cool-girl dressed to impress on the show's red carpet event on Tuesday night, sporting one of the fashion sphere's most beloved trends.

© Variety via Getty Images The dress is from the brand's most recent runway collection

Opting for a halterneck silky gown from Dries Van Noten, made in a dreamy navy blue polka dot print, Kaia nailed red-carpet dressing effortlessly. The dreamy gown fitted the young actress perfectly and came complete with a voluminous bow necktie detailing, the perfect neckline for an up-do hairstyle.

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Kaia's dark features were emphasised with brown eyeshadow tones

To add extra elegance to the look, Kaia opted for a subtle smoky eye look, bold brows, chiselled cheekbones and a lick of mauve lip gloss. To top things off, she sported a pair of sparkly drop earrings and a dangly charm bracelet on one wrist.

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty The dreamy dress also featured an open back

Kaia’s red carpet look comes just days after she posted a selection of artistic snaps to her Instagram wearing a bizarre pink heel and teal-toned sock combination, a pleated pink skirt and a black button-up shirt. The 80s-inspired look is just one of the many seriously enviable outfit concoctions she sports on the daily.

For lovers of the polkadot print, which has the style sphere in a chokehold for the whole summer, rest assured, it’s still very much on trend, and when styled right, it can most definitely be autumn-appropriate.