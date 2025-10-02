Kaia Gerber just reinvented autumnal stripes in mini skirt and knee-high boots

As far as style muses go, Kaia Gerber is up there on the list, sitting pretty alongside the likes of Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa and Emma Chamberlain. Celebrated for her laid-back take on high fashion, the actress, model and Library Science book club founder knows a thing about subtle trends, and her recent look pairs three of fashion's most beloved.

A combination of knee-high boots and a mini skirt has long been a style favourite for cool-girls around the globe, but as the autumn weather sets in, styling the barely-there duo is proving a tad tricky. Thankfully, Miss Gerber is here to settle all our woes, styling hers with a trending striped knit that's almost sold out.

© @passthatpuss Kaia's sporty-chic look is the ultimate autumn ensemble

Donning a pair of flat, knee-high black leather boots, a navy blue, almost sporty mini skirt and a blue and red vibrant striped top, Kaia looked utterly effortless to appear on Jake Shanes' podcast, Pass That Puss.

In true Kaia style, the Givenchy muse styled her fun-loving ensemble with her go-to oval glasses from Miu Miu.

© GC Images Hailey Bieber also loves a blue, white and red striped rugby jersey

Striped rugby-style knits and jerseys are all the rage at the moment, with the sporty-chic style having a hold on It-girls around the globe. First entering the chat back in 2024, H! Fashion’s Editor Clare Pennington perfectly summed up the style, saying: “The signature polo has been teetering on the peripherals of the preppy trend that has steamrolled through the summer, but it looks like it’s finally taking its place centre stage.” She then explained just how easy the cult-favourite option is to style, explaining: “The rugby shirt offers both uniformity and a splash of playfulness all at once. The tried and tested formula of relaxed shape and white collar (worn open) looks at home on and off pitch, in a way other types of sportswear struggle to pull off.”

Kaia’s particular knit is a fan favourite - and is currently sold out almost everywhere online. Created by Los Angeles-based fashion house RE/DONE, the Memphis Long-Sleeve Polo Sweater in 'Pacific Stripe' is the perfect autumn layer as it’s made from a merino, cashmere and silk blend, ultimately meaning it's super breathable for unpredictable weather.