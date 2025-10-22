Kaia Gerber brings back weird shoes and leg warmers for autumn 2025

It's fair to say that wherever supermodel royalty (she is Cindy Crawford's daughter after all), Kaia Gerber goes - we follow. And in her latest slew of Insta snaps, the actress sported a cracking ballet inspired ensemble that's given us the perfect outfit inspiration for the season ahead.

Balletcore pirouetted onto the sartorial scene as a breakout from athleisure, which soared into popularity around 2022 and saw tracksuits become elevated into high fashion fare. Off-duty ballet dance quickly replaced off-duty model as the relaxed aesthetic of choice.

And of course, one can't talk about the ballet trend without discussing the controversial ballet pump. So beloved back in the early 00s and brought back into resounding popularity by Miu Miu, who sent them gliding down the runway and straight onto every It-girl's wishlist.

© @kaiagerber Kaia Gerber in her Balletcore ensemble

So enter, Lewis Pullman's beau Kaia Gerber in the latter half of 2025, reinventing the trend for a new season with a cracking pair of oddball shoes, teamed with an unexpected accessory. The leg warmer (previously sported by the likes of Sydney Sweeney,) in a bright turquoise hue.

© @kaiagerber Another shot of model Kaia Gerber's ballet inspired outfit

The shoes in question are by Belgian designer Julia Kegels from their SS26 collection, where they were teamed with a sheer white cami and skirt that played with proportions.

We are thrilled that the slightly off-kilter shoe is back for another season, as nothing elevates an ensemble quite like a unexpected shoe. (Wrong Shoe Theory - the practice of plumping for a clashing pair of shoes with your outfit - lives another day!)

© @kaiagerber Weird shoes are back in season for autumn 2025, says Kaia Gerber

By opting for leg warmers (also very practical in these chillier climes) Kaia amped up the ballet spirit, especially when teamed with a super pretty pink pleated skirt and long sleeved black top.

For jewellery, Kaia leant towards the 80s with a silver cuff worn over the sleeve of her top, plus plenty of rings and statement studs. She wore her hair in an effortlessly relaxed updo that probably took quite a bit of effort (we have been trying to recreate this Pamela Anderson 90s do for years) and soft natural makeup. Consider us inspired.