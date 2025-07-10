Kim Kardashian just wore Elizabeth Taylor’s $650k earrings - all the details

Paris Couture Week never fails to bring us standout style moments that will live rent-free in our heads for weeks (or even years) to come.

On many occasions, it has been American socialite Kylie Jenner (how could we forget the enormous prosthetic lion head attached to her black dress at the Schiaparelli show in 2023?), but this couture week, it was the turn of her sister Kim Kardashian to have a major moment during one of couture week's most hotly anticipated shows.

Fashion fans were surprised to see the Skims founder grace the runway for Balenciaga's AW25 show - the final one with creative director Demna at the helm.

She stunned in an ivory satin midi dress featuring a fitted silhouette and lace trimming around the padded bust. A dramatic floor-length, fluffy coat and a pair of satin court heels completed the ensemble, which said 'bridal chic meets mob wife couture'.

© @kimkardashian Kim Kardashian walked for Balenciaga wearing Elizabeth Taylor's diamond statement earrings

Dramatic jewellery played an important part in her dramatic ensemble. And alongside a dazzling diamond choker and necklace pairing, she wore showstopping statement earrings that came from Elizabeth Taylor's very own private collection.

The 43-year-old shared images on Instagram with the caption: "Walking Demna’s last Balenciaga Couture show dripping in Lorraine Schwartz jewellery and wearing Elizabeth Taylor’s own diamond earrings from her private collection."

Whilst these incredible jewels are priceless in the eyes of fashion fans, experts at UK diamond specialist Steven Stone estimate the earrings to be worth a whopping $650,000 (approximately £478,000).

© @kimkardashian Experts estimate the jewels to be worth nearly half a million pounds

Maxwell Stone said: “This pair of earrings come with a touch of Hollywood legend. While in Paris with her husband, film producer Mike Todd, Elizabeth Taylor spotted the original pair - though made of paste - and fell in love with them instantly. A few months later, Mike surprised her with a custom-made version, recreated entirely in diamonds. Now, decades later, the same dazzling earrings made a return to Paris, worn by Kim Kardashian for her unforgettable runway moment.

"The elegant earrings feature a classic girandole design, with three dazzling circular-cut diamond drop-shaped pendants gracefully suspended from an intricate openwork plaque of diamond-set flowers and bows. Topped with a sparkling circular-cut diamond flower surmount and mounted in platinum, they embody timeless sophistication and exquisite craftsmanship.

"I’d estimate their current value at approximately $650,000, representing a significant appreciation since Lorraine Schwartz acquired the earrings at auction in 2011 for $374,500."