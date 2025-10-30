Hailey Bieber dons triple leather with sheer tights to celebrate major career milestone

Whenever Hailey Bieber steps out of the house, you just know she’s wearing something ultra chic. Whether it’s just a classic pair of jeans and a black bomber jacket, a pair of micro mini lace trimmed shorts and a gorp-core windbreaker, or even a lavish gown, the 28-year-old style icon knows how to dress.

Her most recent look to have a chokehold on the fashion-obsessed, however, is one that's not only autumn-approved, but it can also be easily recreated at home.

Stepping out on Wednesday night to attend the WSJ. Magazine 2025 Innovator Awards in New York, and pick up an award for Beauty Innovator of 2025, the mother of one and wife of Justin Bieber turned heads in a triple leather look that oozed goth-chic prowess.

For the career-defining occasion, Hailey of course turned to Saint Laurent to dress her, the same brand in which she is the global ambassador.

© GC Images The all-black leather look oozed It-Girl-chic

Settling on a triple threat leather ensemble, the Rhode founder slipped into a sleek, slim-fitting strapless top with silver zip and pocket detailing, an above-the-knee pencil skirt and kept cosy in an oversized buckled biker jacket - a style we know she loves.

© Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine I The strapless ensemble mimicked the classic biker jacket

To accessorise the look and add extra fuel to the luxurious leather fire, Hailey paired a set of sheer black tights with white pointed-toe sling-back pumps.

© AFP via Getty Images Hailey's makeup for the evening was natural and glowy

It wouldn’t be a Hailey look without a set of slim-lined black sunglasses commanding attention, the beloved spectacle style drawing attention to her slick back bun hairstyle and pearl Tiffany & Co. earrings.

© WWD via Getty Images Billie and Hailey posed for a few friendly snaps inside the event

Hailey was in good company for the lavish award ceremony dinner, famed faces including Ben Stiller, Billie Eilish, Spike Lee and Britt Lower also in attendance.

Autumn dressing is known in the style sphere as one of the trickiest to navigate due to the ever-changing weather; however, Hailey’s leather look has steered many fans in the right direction of what to sport this season.

If ever in doubt, donning double or triple leather is always a good idea.