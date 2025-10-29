Hailey Bieber's tries the 'no trousers' trend in sheer plunging spiderweb crystal jumpsuit

Back in 2017, style icon Hailey (then Baldwin, now of course, Bieber) turned many a head at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a bombastic look that we simply haven't been able to get out of our minds since.

The completely sheer jumpsuit, with glittering crystal detail was an absolute show stopper. And we are here to dissect the look for you, dear reader, and tell you why it's the perfect outfit inspiration for AW25 and the plentiful parties that have already started filling our calendar.

The jumpsuit in question was from celebrated red-carpet friendly label Zuhair Murad's autumn/winter 2017 collection. The label made a name for itself in the late 2010s, dressing every It-girl on the red carpet, often in sheer jumpsuits (Kristen Stewart was also a fan, and Cheryl Cole no less).

© Getty Images for MTV Hailey Baldwin at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

So. let's get into why the look works so well for this season. Firstly, the teaming of metallics and sheer layering make for perfect winter fodder. The shimmer of the jumpsuit echoes the statement metallics that dominated the AW25 runways.

By pairing a sheer silver layer over underwear, the sheer jumpsuit teases without leaving you shivering. This is the 'no trousers' trend, beloved by celebs like Margot Robbie, but for those of us who don't want to go out completely bare-legged.

© Getty Images Hailey Baldwin in her spectacular Zuhair Murad jumpsuit

The piece is also a fantastic transitional item, and can be layered over the top of a long sleeve black turtleneck for something more family-friendly, or worn underneath an oversized leather bomber to add nonchalance. The flared silhouette is super flattering and can be teamed with extra chunky boots or a pointed kitten heel (the favoured shoe of the Quiet Luxury crowd.)

© Getty Images Hailey Bieber in California, 2017

Hailey paired her look with bright blonde locks and statement silver jewellery. We'd update the ensemble by opting for charcoal or black base layers - because these days, having your knickers on show is no bad thing.

So, while Hailey Bieber's VMA look may have been originally worn with summer red-carpet drama in mind, at its core - the metallic embroidery, sculptural tailoring and daring silhouette - translate beautifully into an autumn/winter 2025 wardrobe. Consider us officially inspired.