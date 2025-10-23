Hailey Bieber rocks knee-high boots and a leather skirt - perfecting AW25 dressing

The art of autumn dressing is no easy feat, but when you’re Hailey Bieber, it's one of those things that just comes naturally. No matter the season, the Rhode founder is forever a style muse for those in the know. When she’s not sporting itsy bitsy bikinis and capri pants in summer, she can be found in floor-length fluffy coats and tailored suits for winter date nights with her husband.

It's a known fact in the style sphere that autumn is the trickiest season to dress for due to the uncertain weather each day, but thankfully, Hailey’s latest look has just the right ingredients to make an utterly chic AW25 ensemble.

Posting to her Instagram on Wednesday night, the mother of one gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her day-to-day life, the 28-year-old, as expected, wearing a selection of outfits that are now on moodboards around the globe.

© @haileybieber Hailey's all-black ensemble is perfect for the colder season

One look in particular that caught our fashion-obsessed eyes, however, was her all-black, double leather skirt and knee-high heeled boots combo.

Classic, yet utterly elegant, Hailey paired her knee-grazing leather skirt, complete with silver buckle belt detailing, with a classic crew neck knit, worn slightly tucked up show a sliver of midriff.

To accessorise, she added a set of sleek wrap-around sunglasses and traded in her sell-out Rhode phone case for a case-less space grey iPhone 17.

Hailey’s goth-chic look comes just days after she announced that her beauty empire Rhode, is finally launching in the UK. On November 10th, lovers of the brand will finally be able to shop the full Rhode range online and in-store at Sephora, marking a major brand expansion for the billion-dollar empire.

© @haileybieber Last year her and Justin went as Kim Possible and her BFF Ron, while their newborn son was Rufus the naked mole-rat

Hailey also captioned her photo dump “spooktobey” referencing October being the spookiest season of all. If you know Hailey, you’ll know that each and every year she goes all out on the costume front, often morphing into multiple characters with her best friends and husband.

With the countdown to Halloween on, we can’t wait to see what the It-Girl decides on for 2025.