Hailey Bieber looks incredible as she strips down in black lingerie for new photoshoot

Hailey Bieber just proved that when it comes to lingerie, simplicity is the ultimate style hack. Case in point: a classic black set that oozes chic. The Rhode founder is known for her signature 90s minimalist aesthetic – and it seems that even her choice of underwear follows suit.

On Tuesday, Hailey took to Instagram to share a carousel of sultry snaps, posing in her bedroom while teasing an upcoming launch from her brand. The skincare mogul stunned in a sleek black bra and matching cheekster thong, flaunting her sculpted figure as she posed effortlessly among her clothing racks.

© @haileybieber Hailey showed off her killer physique in simple black lingerie

The 28-year-old added a touch of glitz to her understated look with a pair of diamond-encrusted stud earrings that perfectly complimented her jewelled stack of rings. Hailey's toasted-almond hued locks were styled into soft waves while her makeup exuded soft glam courtesy of a subtle shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a nude-stained lip.

In the image, Hailey is seen clutching a large black Rhode travel bag, embossed with the brand’s name in glossy lettering. She can also be seen peeling off her unreleased Rhode eye patches while lying on crisp white bed sheets. The post was simply captioned: "@rhode."

© @haileybieber The Rhode founder teased the launch of their Peptide Eye Prep

On October 2, Rhode teased the launch of their Peptide Eye Prep – cooling hydrogel eye patches that depuff and brighten the under eyes. The product is infused with caffeine, peptide and sodium pca to help reduce the look of fine lines and dark circles. With packaging always a priority for the brand, the Peptide Eye Prep will be available in two designs: one featuring Rhode’s signature 'r' and the other showcasing the full 'rhode' logo against a grey backdrop. The product is set to hit the brand's website on October 9.

It seems Hailey is even rocking her lingerie out and about. Earlier this month, she took Paris by storm in a lace-trimmed butter-yellow satin playsuit layered over black sheer tights and finished with sky-high platform black knee-high boots. Dressed head-to-toe in Saint Laurent for the brand’s spring/summer 2026 show, Hailey proved that the underwear-as-outerwear trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.