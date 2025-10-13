Amal Clooney joins Margot Robbie, Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber on the chocolate brown gown trend for AW25

Each and every season, there's a standout colourway that takes both the celeb and fashion sphere by storm. This summer saw an influx of butter yellow in the form of ready-to-wear, accessories, swimwear and even beauty packaging. Prior to the buttery yellow movement, dusty pink, mocha mousse and cherry red all competed for the most coveted shade for spring 2025.

Like clockwork, Autumnal tones are slowly but surely making a mark, and this season, Amal Clooney is leading the charge. Spotted just a few weeks ago at the National History Museum in London to attend her co-founded event, The Albies, alongside her actor husband, George Clooney, Amal made a serious style statement.

For the lavish occasion, which was created by the famous couple to: “shine a protective spotlight on brave individuals and groups from around the globe who, at great personal risk, have devoted their lives to fighting for justice”, Amal turned to Atelier Versace to dress her for the night.

The dreamy couture ensemble fitted Amal like a glove, the off-the-shoulder neckline flowing into a subtly draped bodice before cascading into a long, flowing train. Though the silhouette of the gown was nothing short of an art piece, it’s the chocolate brown hue that caught the attention of style obsessives as the trending colourway for AW25 is yet to be determined… until now.

Every cosy season, chocolate brown tones seem to emerge from wardrobes around the globe, the warm and flattering colourway coining itself the unofficial pigmentation for the colder months.

Amal isn’t the only A-Lister to adopt the trending tone for glamorous occasions. In recent years, Margot Robbie, Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber and Zoe Saldaña have all championed the same tone for various glamorous events, proving just how timeless the tone can truly be.

© FilmMagic Zoë Kravitz The ever-so stylish Zoë Kravitz never ever fails to step out in something utterly spellbinding, and her 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala gown was proof of just that. Styling a simple, yet elegant high-neck satin gown in chocolate brown, the actress oozed high octane glam.



© Getty Images Zoe Saldana Proving that the decedant hue also works with sequins, Zoe Saldana donned a plunging, form-fitting gown to attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. The dazzling dress was accompanied by a voluminous cape-esque shrug in the same colour.

© FilmMagic Margot Robbie Turning heads in a sculptured Versace chainmail, strapless gown on the Academy Awards red carpet back in 2024, Margot Robbie proved just how chic a muted colour like dark brown can be.



© FilmMagic Hailey Bieber As a strong representative for the muted tone society, Hailey Bieber is rarely ever seen in a colour palette that's not tonal. The Rhode founder loves a lick of brown, but a fan favourite was her chocolate-toned cutout look she wore to the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala.

If the It-Girl gang say chocolate brown is on trend for the autumn months, then who are we to disagree?