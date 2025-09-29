Hailey Bieber just took the 'no trousers' trend for a silky spin in butter yellow micro shorts

When Hailey Bieber steps out in Paris for one of the biggest fashion shows on the calendar - Saint Laurent no less - everybody takes notice. Especially when she does so utterly unbothered by the notion of trousers. Yep, you read that right - while everyone else starts to layer up like an onion as the temperature dips, Hailey declares that 'no-trousers' season lives on another day. And we couldn't agree more.

So cast aside those trousers and long length skirts and don't let your mini skirts and micro hems retire to the back of the wardrobe just yet...

The outfit is a masterclass in balance - the silky butter yellow micro shorts that look as if they were ripped directly from a classic Hollywood star's night-time wardrobe, teamed with a totally preppy top half in autumnal shades of pumpkin and mustard.

© WWD via Getty Images Hailey Bieber at the Saint Laurent SS26 fashion show

Justin Bieber's wife also sported sunglasses for a touch of California magic in the City of Light and sky high red mules that look like they were born to be worn dancing atop a bar well into the early hours.

Hailey was in good company at the show, with fellow attendees including British supermodel royalty Kate Moss, who looked sensational in a black tuxedo jacket worn as a dress, black sunglasses and a Mossy classic - the black stiletto.

White Lotus star Walter Goggins also stopped by the show, as did The Summer I Turned Pretty heartthrob Christopher Briney in a superb double breasted suit that oozed 80s energy.

© Getty Images Kate Moss at the Saint Laurent SS26 fashion show

Even Charli XCX popped by the show in a striking red and blue sports inspired top.

Also a shout out to Hailey's failsafe accessory -aka the transitional season's safety net - the sheer pair of tights.

Yes a clumsy girl's nightmare due to their propensity to ladder without warning, but get yourself down to Marks & Spencer and stock up stat as this trusty item will prolong the lifespan of your mini skirts and micro shorts well into the latter half of the year.