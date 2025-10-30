Emily Ratajkowski oozes after-hours glam in plunging gown and heels

Party season is right around the corner - meaning we have plenty of outfit planning ahead of us. Whether you’re into sophisticated tailoring or high octane glamour (think velvet, crystal embellishments and sequins), there’s no better time to zhuzh your after-hours wardrobe. Thankfully, Emily Ratajkowski is here to provide you with ample inspiration.

On Tuesday, the model and podcaster attended the Swarovski Masters of Light Opening Celebration in Los Angeles, serving up a valuable lesson in the art of party attire. For the celebrity bash, she slipped into a longline black dress, featuring a plunging neckline, long sleeves, button-down detailing and a thigh split.

© Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski attended the Swarovski Masters of Light Opening Celebration

The slouchy yet sophisticated garment was elevated by some sheer black tights and black stilettos with a simple mule silhouette. A stunning Swarovski choker adorned the mother-of-one’s neck, dripping with fringed crystals that glimmered under the lights.

Emily’s campaign-fronting features were accentuated with a moody beauty blend. A chocolatey smoky eye, a nude lip, a sun-kissed complexion, smudged eyeliner and a dotting of faux freckles made for a deeply romantic look.

© Variety via Getty Images Emily was joined by fellow VS model Alex Consani at the event

She took to social media following the party to thank her hosts, writing: “@swarovski ty @giovannaengelbert for having us!,” in turn allowing fans an extra glimpse at her chosen look for the night.

The star was joined by fellow model Alex Consani at the event. The pair recently graced the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Show 2025 - where Emily commanded attention in a 'Dream Angels' push-up bra and matching G-string, complete with sheer pink opera gloves and sparkling wrap-around heels by Rene Caovilla, the exclusive shoe partner for the 2025 Fashion Show.

The California native sashayed down the prestigious catwalk with an ethereal, sculpted petal-like piece resembling a blooming flower, encrusted with delicate rhinestones, affixed to her back - a hallmark of the iconic VS Show.

From red carpets to lingerie runways, Emily’s wardrobe can truly do it all.