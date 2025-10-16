Emily Ratajkowski makes Victoria's Secret debut in bedazzled lingerie

Unless you've purposely avoided social media over the last 12 hours, we're in no doubt that the Victoria's Secret show has completely flooded your newsfeeds (whether by choice or not).

Some of the most notable faces on the planet gathered at Steiner Studios - a prestigious film studio in Brooklyn, New York, to witness the controversial American brand's 2025 show - the second show in its comeback era, after its five-year hiatus that lasted from 2019 to 2024.

As expected, plenty of established angels, including Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Gigi and Bella Hadid and Jasmine Tookes returned to the runway for the occasion, which this year included star-studded performances from Karol G, Madison Beer and the legendary Missy Elliot.

Among those making their debut this year was Emily Ratajkowski. Right? We also find it hard to believe that the 34-year-old supermodel has never walked in a Victoria's Secret show - until now.

© FilmMagic Emily Ratajkowski made her runway debut at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday

She oozed seductive glamour in the 'Dream Angels' push-up bra and matching g-string, complete with sheer pink opera gloves and sparkling wrap-around heels by Rene Caovilla, the exclusive shoe partner for the 2025 Fashion Show.

No VS runway look is complete without a dramatic structure, and Emily walked with an ethereal, sculpted petal-like piece resembling a blooming flower, encrusted with delicate rhinestones.

© FilmMagic The 34-year-old has never walked a VS show before this year

Considering EmRata has been a model since the age of 14, we're surprised it's taken so long for her to receive the call-up for one of the most notable fashion shows in the world.

Fans in her comment section were quick to flood her Instagram feed with support, with comments including: "I’ve always wanted to see you there," "The best to ever do it" and "How does her ex live with himself."

It may be the first time we've ever seen Emily walk for VS, but we can almost guarantee that it won't be the last...