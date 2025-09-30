Emily Ratajkowski clings onto summer in bandeau top and capri pants

While here in the UK we have very much welcomed autumn with open, knit-clad arms - the US is still stuck in that limbo between beach-ready bikinis and sweater weather. Despite her East Coast postcode, Emily Ratajkowski is still clutching onto her Californian roots, refusing to let go of her summer wardrobe despite October looming.

On Monday, the beloved model took to social media to showcase her latest look. The 34-year-old posed for an at-home shoot sporting a classic black bandeau top (also known as a ‘boob tube’ - a style that has become one of the star’s go-tos), which she coolly paired with Peachy Den’s Cindy Capris in a lipstick red hue.

© @emrata The model paired her Puma kicks with the £115 capris by Peachy Den

The knee-skimming bottoms featured a seersucker construction, an elasticated waistband, a sculpting cut, side split seams and a red-raspberry pink colourway designed in a gingham-inspired check. Emily topped off her attire with a pair of Puma Speedcat unisex trainers in metallic black.

The mother-of-one wore her brunette hair down loose in a straightened style, opting for a natural yet glowing beauty blend to highlight her campaign-fronting features. A gold bangle adorned her right wrist - injecting her casual ‘fit with a dash of timeless glamour. She was joined for the low-key photography session by her dog Colombo - whom she previously shared with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

© @emrata The actress posed for an at-home shoot in the summer-coded outfit

Despite the design flip-flopping in and out of style, Emily has remained a firm believer in the capri pant. Which makes perfect sense - considering the garment’s Hollywood connotations. The shin-caressing silhouettes first sashayed onto the scene in the late 1940s, courtesy of European designer Sonja de Lennart. Inspired by the effortless elegance of the Italian island of Capri, these cropped wonders quickly became the uniform of vacationing elites and Hollywood starlets.

Audrey Hepburn immortalised the distinctive design in Funny Face, famously pairing them with ballet flats. Subsequently, the trousers made their way through the Swinging Sixties, took a hiatus in the power-suited Eighties, and then made a riotous return with the rise of the Nineties minimalism.

© GC Images The star is a known fan of capri silhouettes

Cue the 2020s - which is witnessing the return of capris with an exclusive A-lister crowd flying the flag for their cool-girl, comfortable design. Consider us sold.