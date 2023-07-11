Lily Allen's latest outfit is proof her style has completely changed

British music icon Lily Allen is in the midst of a wardrobe renaissance, and we can't help but applaud her versatility. Of course, everyone's sense of style changes over time – honing your taste is merely part and parcel of growing up.

But Lily has come such a long way since pairing ball gowns with her trademark Air Max trainers, back when she captured the cultural zeitgeist of the noughties.

© Getty Lily loved a peep-toe shoe

LDN was in the charts, the financial crash hadn't yet hit, and Lily was flying the flag for peep-toe heels and choppy fringes. Life was good.

Nearly two decades on, the singer's image has evolved, and as much as Lily circa 2006 fills us with nostalgia, her current look seriously hits the spot. Since she swapped her signature dark tresses for a chin-skimming blonde bob earlier this year, we sometimes still have to do a double take when we see a photo of her, but her new aesthetic truly suits her down to the ground.

In a recent Instagram snap, the 38-year-old posed outside the Duke of York’s Theatre in London looking categorically stylish. Lily has been super busy with her acting pursuits, starring onstage in The Pillowman, but somehow the singer still found the time to rock a killer outfit.

Styled by Kyle De'Volle, Lily sported a chic crochet co-ord by Elie Saab, consisting of a triangle-shaped bralette, high-waisted shorts and a relaxed-fit jacket, perched over her shoulders.

While the crochet trend is typically associated with free-spirited retro flair, Lily swerved the 1970s boho vibe, favouring sharper accessories. She kept things neutral with beige Louboutin stilettos and a textured Fendi top-handle bag, topping things off with jewels by Mejuri.

If her theatre performance is even half as good as her style game, audiences are in for a treat…