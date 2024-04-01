Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lily Allen just 'birkinifed' her bag and we are obsessed
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! Fashion at:

Lily Allen just 'Jane Birkinified’ her bag and we are utterly obsessed

The Smile singer is embracing her inner TikTok girlie

2 minutes ago
Lily Allen just 'Jane Birkinified’ her bag and we are utterly obsessed
Lydia Mormen
Junior Beauty Writer
Share this:

The searches for bag charms on TikTok are still soaring and with the term currently sitting at 18.8M views it's not showing any signs of slowing down. 

The social media girlies have been busy sharing videos of how they are giving their bags a Y2K makeover and it looks like Lily Allen is the latest celeb to embrace the trend. 

@shevsee

let’s decorate my miu miu bag 🎀⭐️ #miumiu #miumiubag #bagcharms #designerbag

♬ 888 - 𝐶𝐴𝑆𝐻

The singer, who has just launched a new podcast with co-host Miquita Oliver, shared a trio of pictures of herself at Heathrow airport wearing a super chic denim Miu Miu two-piece but it was her 'Birkinified' bag that caught the eye of her 1.6M followers. One commenter said, "Jane Birkin would be proud." While another reads, "Now that is how you Birkin." 

READ: How Jane Birkin helped design fashion's most covetable bag

MORE: Jennifer Lopez’s £50,000 Hermès Birkin is the ultimate spring 2024 flex

Her highly-sought-after classic brown Hermès bag was adorned with charms in true Jane Birkin style with a silk scarf wrap on one handle as well as various key rings and a vintage badge. 

View post on Instagram
 

The trend, which was inspired by British French actress and singer Jane Birkin herself, who accessorised her namesake bags with everything from stickers to scarves and pins, is a rally against the much-loved quiet luxury aesthetic. It focuses on self-expression over fitting in with the status quo and letting your inner maximalist run riot.

Jane Birkin arrives at the Saint-Germain-des-Pres church wearing one of her infamous decorated bags © Francois Durand
Jane Birkin carries one of her infamous decorated bags

And Lily isn't the only celeb who seems to be taking their fashion inspo from the social media crowd. Others who have been spotted personalising their totes include Dua Lipa, who was recently papped in London with her Birkinified Hermes tote bag and we seriously can't get enough of how cool it looks.

Dua Lipa carries her Birkin-ified bag around London© MEGA
Dua Lipa carries her Birkin-ified bag around London

Gone are the days of saving your favourite bags for best in the back of your wardrobe. If like us you're thinking of giving your bag a makeover just remember the more unique your charms and the more 'lived in' your bags looks, the better. 

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more