Lily Allen just 'Jane Birkinified’ her bag and we are utterly obsessed

The searches for bag charms on TikTok are still soaring and with the term currently sitting at 18.8M views it's not showing any signs of slowing down.

The social media girlies have been busy sharing videos of how they are giving their bags a Y2K makeover and it looks like Lily Allen is the latest celeb to embrace the trend.

The singer, who has just launched a new podcast with co-host Miquita Oliver, shared a trio of pictures of herself at Heathrow airport wearing a super chic denim Miu Miu two-piece but it was her 'Birkinified' bag that caught the eye of her 1.6M followers. One commenter said, "Jane Birkin would be proud." While another reads, "Now that is how you Birkin."

Her highly-sought-after classic brown Hermès bag was adorned with charms in true Jane Birkin style with a silk scarf wrap on one handle as well as various key rings and a vintage badge.

The trend, which was inspired by British French actress and singer Jane Birkin herself, who accessorised her namesake bags with everything from stickers to scarves and pins, is a rally against the much-loved quiet luxury aesthetic. It focuses on self-expression over fitting in with the status quo and letting your inner maximalist run riot.

© Francois Durand Jane Birkin carries one of her infamous decorated bags

And Lily isn't the only celeb who seems to be taking their fashion inspo from the social media crowd. Others who have been spotted personalising their totes include Dua Lipa, who was recently papped in London with her Birkinified Hermes tote bag and we seriously can't get enough of how cool it looks.

© MEGA Dua Lipa carries her Birkin-ified bag around London

Gone are the days of saving your favourite bags for best in the back of your wardrobe. If like us you're thinking of giving your bag a makeover just remember the more unique your charms and the more 'lived in' your bags looks, the better.