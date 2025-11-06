Sydney Sweeney has a Princess Diana moment in mini 'revenge' dress

Sydney Sweeney is on a role. Regardless of whether you’re a fan or sceptic (following the Good American debacle and her new romance with Scooter Braun), she still remains one of the hottest names in Hollywood.

On Wednesday, the actress took to the streets of New York following an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote her new film Christy. For the outing, she slipped into an off-the-shoulder mini dress by Magda Butrym, featuring a jet black hue, a sculptural silhouette and a cinched waistband.

© GC Images Sydney Sweeney was seen leaving the 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

The piece, which was plucked from the archives by celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, was teamed with some sheer black tights, a pair of classic point-toe heels and some razor-thin sunglasses with subtle gold hardware.

The star wore her hair styled down loose with flicked-up ends and a side-parting - the work of celebrity hairstylist Glen ‘Coco’ Oropeza. A glowing beauty blend, complete with a honied complexion and a dusting of rose pink blush by Melissa Hernandez, rounded off Sydney’s after-hours aesthetic.

© GC Images The star wore Magda Butrym styled by Molly Dickson

Despite ending her relationship with ex-fiancée Jonathan Davino quite some time ago, Sydney’s look distinctly resembled that of a 'revenge’ dress. The concept of revenge dressing was popularised by the one-and-only Princess Diana, who famously stepped out at the 1994 Serpentine Garden Party in the legendary Christina Stambolian piece.

Princess Diana's iconic 'revenge dress' from 1994

The late royal was spotted at the event, the very same evening that her husband, Prince Charles, publicly confessed that he had been unfaithful to Diana in their marriage.

We’re only set to see more of Sydney and her epic wardrobe as the 27-year-old’s latest project, Christy, is hitting cinemas on November 7. In the film, she plays Christy Martin, the legendary boxer who had 49 wins throughout her storied career, including 31 by knockout. The icon was also the first female boxer to be voted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2020, and the flick will explore her rise from a small-town fighter to a game-changer in the boxing world.