Meghan Markle copied Princess Diana’s revenge dress look - and nobody noticed

With Halloween around the corner, we tend to look back at the style icons who shaped our fashion vocabulary. While many reach for the flared trousers à la Elvis, Abba or Cher, others opt for something a touch more understated, yet by no means less impactful.

Princess Diana’s iconic revenge dress never fails to make an appearance at the party. Stars, including Elsa Hosk, have recreated the history-making look for all to see - referencing the moment the late royal stepped out at the 1994 Serpentine Garden Party in the legendary Christina Stambolian piece.

© WireImage for Ink PR Group The duchess-to-be opted for a layered pearl necklace look back in 2006

Despite never meeting her mother-in-law, Meghan Markle unknowingly paid homage to Princess Diana with a long-forgotten red carpet look from 2006.

The former Suits actress attended the George Lopez/Great Chefs of LA event in aid of the National Kidney Foundation at The Ritz-Carlton Marina del Rey in Los Angeles. For the outing, she slipped into some mid-wash bootcut jeans, teamed with a cropped black peacoat in black which was layered over a simple black camisole.

© WireImage for Ink PR Group The former Suits star showcased a vibrant beauty blend

A pair of black point-toe heels and Coach’s Madison Phoebe Shoulder Bag featuring a chocolate and cream colourway, gold hardware and tassel detailing made for some thoroughly Y2K accessory choices.

However, all eyes fell to Meghan’s necklace. The California native sported a layered pearl necklace - not too dissimilar from Princess Diana’s famed seven-strand pearl and sapphire choker, which had been originally a wedding gift from the Queen Mother in the form of a brooch. Diana had the brooch redesigned into a choker she often wore, including on the day she made fashion history in the off-the-shoulder LBD.

© Getty Princess Diana's iconic 'revenge dress' from 1994

To complete her evening attire, a then 25-year-old Meghan opted for a peachy makeup palette, achieved via a bold dusting of pink blush, a matte complexion, a soft brow and, in true Noughties style, an electric blue eyeshadow blend.