Want to stand out this season? Introducing Katie Holmes-approved deer print

For those still traumatised by Disney’s Bambi - best look away now. Deer print (also known as fawn print) is back on the scene, peppering the fashionscape from the high street to high fashion with its sweet, spotted design.
Seen on Tory Burch’s autumn/winter 2025 runway (subsequently sported by Katie Holmes), the nostalgic print has given its predatory cousins a run for their money - usurping leopard, cheetah and tiger iterations with its rural aesthetic and fairytale connotations.
Brands including Brandon Maxwell, David Koma and Sandy Liang have incorporated deer print into their recent collections, bringing haute highland themes to a luxury consumer audience.
Likewise, Sofia Richie Grainge took to the drawing board with deer print in mind when conjuring up her collection for SRG Atelier - her new namesake label. The daughter of Lionel Richie attended the launch of her second drop in a deer print shirt, styled effortlessly over her growing baby bump.
The print hits the sweet spot (pun fully intended) between furry wintertime texture and spring-ready themes of rebirth - and therein lies its magic. Hence, it’s the perfect remedy for tricky transitional dressing - and it appear both the cool-girl crowd and fashion’s tip-top creative directors believe so too.
In short? Being skittish has never been so stylish. Shop our favourite deer print pieces below.
Best deer print pieces to shop now:
