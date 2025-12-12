Want to stand out this season? Introducing Katie Holmes-approved deer print

For those still traumatised by Disney’s Bambi - best look away now. Deer print (also known as fawn print) is back on the scene, peppering the fashionscape from the high street to high fashion with its sweet, spotted design.

Seen on Tory Burch’s autumn/winter 2025 runway (subsequently sported by Katie Holmes), the nostalgic print has given its predatory cousins a run for their money - usurping leopard, cheetah and tiger iterations with its rural aesthetic and fairytale connotations.

Brands including Brandon Maxwell, David Koma and Sandy Liang have incorporated deer print into their recent collections, bringing haute highland themes to a luxury consumer audience.

Likewise, Sofia Richie Grainge took to the drawing board with deer print in mind when conjuring up her collection for SRG Atelier - her new namesake label. The daughter of Lionel Richie attended the launch of her second drop in a deer print shirt, styled effortlessly over her growing baby bump.

© Imaxtree Tory Burch AW25 © Imaxtree David Koma Resort SS25

The print hits the sweet spot (pun fully intended) between furry wintertime texture and spring-ready themes of rebirth - and therein lies its magic. Hence, it’s the perfect remedy for tricky transitional dressing - and it appear both the cool-girl crowd and fashion’s tip-top creative directors believe so too.

In short? Being skittish has never been so stylish. Shop our favourite deer print pieces below.

Best deer print pieces to shop now:

Fawn Print Maxi Dress Fresh from Tory Burch's Katie Holmes-approved AW25 collection, this luxury shirt-style dress harmoniously marries playful print with elegant design. Team yours with brown heels and a sprinkling of gold jewellery. £1,435.00 AT HARRODS

Fuzzy Skirt H&M Slip into comfort thanks to H&M's deer print mini skirt - primed for effortless desk-to-date night dressing with its tactile finish and muted colourway. £32.99 AT H&M

Deer Print Leather Shoulder Bag & Other Stories Crafted in India with a slouchy silhouette, & Other Stories' striking piece is set to become a transitional staple. Wear yours everyday or save up for events when a hit of sartorial flair is required. £87.00 AT & OTHER STORIES

Speedcat Doelette Ballet Flats Puma Heading straight to the top of our wish list? Puma's Speedcat Doelette Ballet Flats, complete with a nostalgic animal print, strappy detailing for a comfortable fit and a tactile ponyhair finish. £80.00 AT ASOS

By Anthropologie Deer Print Denim Mini Dress Maeve Elevate your year-round wardrobe with Anthropologie's spotted mini dress. Featuring a roomy shift design, a thigh-skimming silhouette and a shirt-inspired style and collar, this elegant thrown-on can be teamed with thick tights and boots for a cosy winter aesthetic. £128.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

100% Leather Fur Jacket Mango Invest in a truly unique statement layer with Mango's deer print jacked, made from 100 per cent bovine hair-on leather. With a cool-girl, straight design, a shirt collar and handy pocket detailing, this timeless gem is one to cherish for years to come. £349.99 AT MANGO

