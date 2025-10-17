Sofia Richie announces she's pregnant with second child in sweet update

Congratulations are in order for Sofia Richie Grainge and her adoring husband, Elliot Grainge, who announced that they are expecting their second child together via social media. The 27-year-old took to Instagram to share the happy news, which coincided with the launch of her new fashion label, SRG, in partnership with Revolve. "On my way to launch these babies 👶🏼 + @srgatelier," Sofia wrote in the caption, alongside a snap of her in a brown polka-dot zip-up sweater and black trousers, with her shirt pulled up to showcase her growing baby bump.

Fans rushed to the comment section to share in her joy, with one writing, "Number 2 on the way," in all caps, while another added, "Eloise is entering her big sister era…Congrats, Sofia!!" The fashion designer and her husband, Elliot, welcomed their first child, Eloise, in May 2024. The couple married in a lavish ceremony in the South of France in 2023, and have since shared countless adorable moments together on social media.

Elliot shared a touching tribute to his wife on Instagram just hours before their pregnancy announcement, and congratulated Sofia on her label launch. "I usually forget I even have Instagram, so I never really post. But today's different…it's the launch of my incredible wife Sofia's fashion brand, SRG Atelier," he wrote. "I've watched you pour your heart into every detail with your amazing team, and I couldn't be prouder of you, Sof. You inspire me every day and I love you."

Sofia jumped to the comment section to share the love, writing, "Wait Elliot…omg I love you so so much! You are my life." The daughter of Lionel Richie created a sleek brand to fit her quiet luxury aesthetic, with Sofia sharing her brand's philosophy with Vogue. "I gravitate towards clean lines, beautiful tailoring and neutral tones – things that speak softly but make an impact," she explained.

To learn more about Sofia's first pregnancy journey, watch below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Sofia Richie Grainge gender reveal

"This collection really reflects that philosophy; it's not about being loud, it's about feeling confident and put together in an understated way." Ahead of Sofia and Elliot's pregnancy announcement, the blonde beauty got candid about celebrating Eloise's major milestone in May.

© Instagram Sofia announced that she was pregnant with her second child

"I didn't realize her first birthday was going to be such a mix of emotion for me," she wrote on Instagram. "On one hand, it's the most amazing, beautiful milestone. On the other hand, I look back and realize those tiny little moments are something I'll never get back."

© Instagram She welcomed baby Eloise in May 2024

She continued: "Watching her grow has been a gift. My greatest achievement will ALWAYS be her. Elliot and I couldn't love anything in this life more. I don't know what I did to deserve my little buggie, but all I know is my heaven is right here on earth with her." Sofia kept news of her first pregnancy under wraps, with the A-lister sharing that she wanted to protect their growing family from the eyes of the world.

© Gilbert Flores Sofia and Elliot have been married since 2023

"Pregnancy is really scary," she told Vogue. "I didn't realize there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple." She added: "I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life. And also just like what the female body is capable of."