Sydney Sweeney is Marilyn Monroe's double in plunging bridal-white gown

This season, Sydney Sweeney's red carpet sartorial agenda has been defined by ethereal looks, marked by flowing white gowns and silver sequins to elegant feathered trims. On December 15, the actress channeled old Hollywood glamour in a timeless ensemble reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe at the Los Angeles premiere of her new psychological thriller, The Housemaid.

Styled by Molly Dickson, Sydney wore a custom white Galia Lahav gown featuring a plunging halter neckline, a cinched bodice, and a flowing semi-sheer skirt adorned with feather-trim detailing along the hem.

© Variety via Getty Images Sydney Sweeney wore a custom white Galia Lahav gown

The actress's blonde bombshell locks were styled into soft waves while her makeup oozed soft glam, courtesy of a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush and a bold red lip.

The garment was reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe's white fit-and-flare gown from the 1955 classic, The Seven Year Itch. The dress was crafted by costume designer William Travilla and featured a billowing silhouette with a ruched bodice and halter neckline.

Meanwhile, Sydney's co-star, Amanda Seyfried, opted for a festive spin with her look. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, the star donned a red number from Monse's 2026 collection. The metallic-detailed garment featured a bandeau neckline with draped ruching along the bodice and a daring thigh-high slit.

© Bettmann Archive Marilyn Monroe in The Seven Year Itch

Amanda styled her luscious blonde tresses into natural curls while her makeup was left radiant with a subtle bronze eye and a soft matte lip. The actress wore a silver statement necklace for a bold finish.

Sydney has been infusing her style set with feathers during the promotional tour for The Housemaid. At the beginning of the month, the actress stepped out to attend the New York screening in a custom Miu Miu gown.

© FilmMagic Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney at the Los Angeles premiere of The Housemaid

The silver sequin embellished dress featured a sculpting halterneck silhouette, dainty bow accents at the waist, and a fluid, ice-white train that swept the floor. Sydney layered the look with a matching white feathered shawl draped across her elbows.

Celebrity hair stylist Glen Oropeza created a bouncy blowout, while makeup artist Melissa Hernandez opted for an icy-glam look with a soft rosy lip.

© Variety via Getty Images Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney at "The Housemaid" New York Special Screening

The Housemaid hits theaters on December 19, and HELLO!'s TV & Film Editor, Nicky Morris, spoke to us ahead of its release. "I can't wait for this high-stakes psychological thriller to finally arrive in cinemas," said Nicky. "Not only is the film based on a bestseller and directed by the brilliant Paul Feig (A Simple Favor, Bridesmaids) but Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried – what a duo!"