Sydney Sweeney just wore her most naked look to date

We think it's fair to say that 2025 will be remembered as the year 'naked dressing' rocketed into popularity. Usually skimpier ensembles are reserved for those who like to push the envelope, but as party season 2025 has ramped up - 'naked dressing' has undoubtedly hit the mainstream.

Even as the temperatures have dropped, the layers have been shed, and we've spotted Margot Robbie in a completely sheer Armani Privé and West End Girl singer Lily Allen in a perfect revenge dress made from sheer knit - some of 2025's stand-out 'naked dressing' moments.'

© Variety via Getty Images Sydney Sweeney at the Variety 2025 Power of Women event

We also saw Christy actress Sydney Sweeney, looking absolutely incredible in completely sheer silver sequins for Variety's Power of Women event.

The Housemaid star has had a busy year and is currently doing the rounds promoting her latest project - a thriller co-starring Amanda Seyfried, who stars as a wealthy client who hires a housemaid (played by Sydney), but all is not what it seems...

© @sydneysweeney Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried

The pair have taken on some very sweet activities - including painting portraits of each other and celebrating Amanda's 40th birthday (Sydney presented her with a platter of cupcakes - what a pal.)

And the Euphoria star has shared a series of super cute snaps on Instagram, showcasing their adventures. Including one shot of Sydney at a fitting - which stopped us in our tracks.

© @sydneysweeney Sydney Sweeney poses at a fitting

The bombshell actress posed with her team sans top, sporting a nude corset, glittering jewellery and not much more. The star rocked classic Hollywood beauty codes for the snap, perfecting movie star waves and lashings of mascara.

© @sydneysweeney Sydney Sweeney is feeling festive

Should you not be brave enough to follow suit, the star also shared some lovely outfit inspiration in her carousel, including a seriously sweet sheer white mini dress that would be perfect fare for Christmas Day (just steer clear of the gravy.)

The actress has also touched upon the controversy surrounding her American Eagle jeans ad in an exclusive interview with People magazine. She stated: "I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don't support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren't true."