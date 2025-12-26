Grey jeans are the hottest denim trend – here's how to style

I've often noticed that after a few washes, my black jeans gradually fade into a charcoal shade. I can't deny that I began washing them more frequently, intentionally encouraging the fade as I came to find the softer, grey-toned hue far more wearable than the starkness of solid black.

It's perhaps why grey has become the new blue in the realm of denim trends. Edgier than a pale wash and less goth than black, it still carries the grunge-inflected attitude emblematic of the 90s. A single glance at the street-style set is enough to see how the look has cemented itself as the off-duty model uniform. Charcoal and soft grey tones feel effortlessly wearable, offering a versatility that pairs seamlessly with capsule staples – white tees, loafers, and leather – the signature yet simple iconography of today's It-girls.

© Getty Images Grey jeans are the hottest denim trend to follow this season

Grey jeans have done more than reassert themselves on fashion's frontlines; their 90s-inspired resurgence can be traced to the autumn/winter runways. Emerging on the 2024 shows, the trend planted the seeds for 2025, and today, we're seeing the style come into fruition.

Diesel presented a dark grey denim zip-up jacket, embossed with the brand's logo, paired with skinny grey pinstripe jeans. Meanwhile, Dilara Findikoglu unveiled a light grey denim jacket featuring a bold ribbed hem and intricate lace-up accents, styled with a coordinating midi skirt. KNWLS embraced the double-denim look with a collarless dark denim zip-up jacket, complete with a basque-inspired waist and lace-up accents, styled alongside overlong matching jeans. MM6 Martin Margiela added a two-toned twist to the style with a contrasting waistband and pockets on grey denim straight legged jeans.

© WWD via Getty Images KNWLS presented a double-denim ensemble

With endless styling possibilities, from double denim to layered skirts, grey jeans can feel tricky to tackle. Luckily, we've got you covered. Explore the best ways to wear grey jeans this season so you can embody that effortlessly chic vibe of a model grabbing a matcha at 10am, racing to her call time by noon.

How to style grey jeans

© GC Images Go grey Layering different shades of grey adds effortless dimension to your outfit. Pair a simple heather-grey sweater with darker charcoal denim for a two-toned look that’s more playful than all black.



© Getty Images With stripes Thanks to their monochromatic tone, grey jeans are the perfect foundation for bolder ensembles. This season, stripes have been peppering the fashion frontlines, adding a playful pop of pattern to an otherwise simple piece.

© Getty Images Leather look Channel the quintessential 90s grunge vibe by pairing a slouchy leather jacket with your denim jeans for a timeless look that refuses to fade.

© Getty Images Chunky belts Chunky belts are an easy styling trick to add instant edge to any outfit. Grey jeans make the perfect canvas to play with bold gold or silver buckles and thick leather waistbands.



© Getty Images White tank If all else fails, the white tank-and-denim duo is a timeless uniform that carries you seamlessly through the day. Bonus: you might just be mistaken for a model en route to the runway.

© Getty Images Exposed stitching Nowadays, denim comes in an abundance of silhouettes and styles. One standout? Jeans with exposed stitching. The visible thread pops perfectly against grey denim, giving a tailored, modern look.



© Getty Images Statement bag When your outfit is simple and monochrome, you have more freedom to experiment with accessories. Grey denim pairs effortlessly with bold-coloured bags, think reds, pinks or even blues.





© Getty Images Skirts over pants This layering trick reinvents structured tailoring by introducing unexpected volume and texture to the silhouette, resulting in a look that feels more bold yet wearable. The skirts are typically pleated or asymmetrical and have an A-line or voluminous shape so that they can be easily layered over baggy pants.