Grey jeans are the hottest denim trend – here's how to style

Whether layered beneath skirts or styled with a white tee and leather jacket, here's your guide to rocking grey denim with off-duty model chic this season

Maria Sarabi
Maria Sarabi
2 minutes ago
I've often noticed that after a few washes, my black jeans gradually fade into a charcoal shade. I can't deny that I began washing them more frequently, intentionally encouraging the fade as I came to find the softer, grey-toned hue far more wearable than the starkness of solid black. 

It's perhaps why grey has become the new blue in the realm of denim trends. Edgier than a pale wash and less goth than black, it still carries the grunge-inflected attitude emblematic of the 90s. A single glance at the street-style set is enough to see how the look has cemented itself as the off-duty model uniform. Charcoal and soft grey tones feel effortlessly wearable, offering a versatility that pairs seamlessly with capsule staples – white tees, loafers, and leather – the signature yet simple iconography of today's It-girls.

A model wears dark gray pattern head scarf, day gray tank top, shiny black oversized leather jacket, black leather belt, washed dark gray denim jean pants, shiny black pointed toe leather heels. shiny dark orange red leather handbag , outside Louis Vuitton, during the Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 on October 1, 2024 in Paris, France
Grey jeans are the hottest denim trend to follow this season

Grey jeans have done more than reassert themselves on fashion's frontlines; their 90s-inspired resurgence can be traced to the autumn/winter runways. Emerging on the 2024 shows, the trend planted the seeds for 2025, and today, we're seeing the style come into fruition.

Diesel presented a dark grey denim zip-up jacket, embossed with the brand's logo, paired with skinny grey pinstripe jeans. Meanwhile, Dilara Findikoglu unveiled a light grey denim jacket featuring a bold ribbed hem and intricate lace-up accents, styled with a coordinating midi skirt. KNWLS embraced the double-denim look with a collarless dark denim zip-up jacket, complete with a basque-inspired waist and lace-up accents, styled alongside overlong matching jeans. MM6 Martin Margiela added a two-toned twist to the style with a contrasting waistband and pockets on grey denim straight legged jeans.

Model on the runway at KNWLS RTW Fall 2024 as part of London Ready to Wear Fashion Week held at The Truman Brewery on February 19, 2024 in London, England.
KNWLS presented a double-denim ensemble

With endless styling possibilities, from double denim to layered skirts, grey jeans can feel tricky to tackle. Luckily, we've got you covered. Explore the best ways to wear grey jeans this season so you can embody that effortlessly chic vibe of a model grabbing a matcha at 10am, racing to her call time by noon.

How to style grey jeans

Vira Boshkova is seen wearing a grey sweater, black pants, black boots and carrying a black handbag outside of Elie Saab during the Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week

Go grey

Layering different shades of grey adds effortless dimension to your outfit. Pair a simple heather-grey sweater with darker charcoal denim for a two-toned look that’s more playful than all black.

Olesya Senchenko wears a brown knit balaclava with small floral details by Zara, oversized rectangular sunglasses by Jimmy Fairly, a blue and beige horizontal striped long sleeve top by LO NEEL, a black leather trench style jacket by H&M, high waist faded black wide leg jeans by Maison Margiela, black leather lace up shoes by Jimmy Choo.

With stripes

Thanks to their monochromatic tone, grey jeans are the perfect foundation for bolder ensembles. This season, stripes have been peppering the fashion frontlines, adding a playful pop of pattern to an otherwise simple piece.

Isabeli Fontana is seen wearing a multicolored knit sweater under a black oversized leather jacket, paired with faded wide-leg grey jeans during the Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week

Leather look

Channel the quintessential 90s grunge vibe by pairing a slouchy leather jacket with your denim jeans for a timeless look that refuses to fade.

A guest wears long shirt, denim jeans, burgundy bag outside Acne during the Womenswear spring/summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week

Chunky belts

Chunky belts are an easy styling trick to add instant edge to any outfit. Grey jeans make the perfect canvas to play with bold gold or silver buckles and thick leather waistbands.

A model is seen wearing a brown jacket, white shirt, charcoal jeans and black and white Adidas sneakers outside the Dries Van Noten show during the Womenswear spring/summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week

White tank

If all else fails, the white tank-and-denim duo is a timeless uniform that carries you seamlessly through the day. Bonus: you might just be mistaken for a model en route to the runway.

Camila Rodrigues is seen wearing a brown leather jacket, white tank top, black belt, oversized denim jeans, black boots and a brown shoulder bag outside of the Patbo show, during New York Fashion Week

Exposed stitching

Nowadays, denim comes in an abundance of silhouettes and styles. One standout? Jeans with exposed stitching. The visible thread pops perfectly against grey denim, giving a tailored, modern look.

A guest wears distressed black leather jacket with a zip front and zippered pockets is layered over a white T-shirt with visible black lettering from Patou. Dark denim jeans are worn, featuring a straight cut. A red leather shoulder bag with a textured finish is carried on one shoulder.

Statement bag

When your outfit is simple and monochrome, you have more freedom to experiment with accessories. Grey denim pairs effortlessly with bold-coloured bags, think reds, pinks or even blues.



A model is seen wearing a black puff jacket, black lace skirt, black boots and black bag outside the Kallmeyer show

Skirts over pants

This layering trick reinvents structured tailoring by introducing unexpected volume and texture to the silhouette, resulting in a look that feels more bold yet wearable. The skirts are typically pleated or asymmetrical and have an A-line or voluminous shape so that they can be easily layered over baggy pants.

A model wears cream wool coat with light grey faux fur collar, a black denim jean skinny pants, shiny black pointed toe heeled cowboy boots leather shoes, outside Jil Sander.

Boot tuck

Embrace two of this season’s standout trends in one look. It's not just slim-fitting silhouettes marking the style set. The boot tuck has been reimagined with an 80s twist: think loose-fit jeans tucked into boots for a billowing, pantaloon effect.




