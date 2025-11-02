Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Noughties boot tuck is back for autumn 2025 – here's how to style
Subscribe
The Noughties boot tuck is back for autumn 2025 – here's how to style

The Noughties boot tuck is back for autumn 2025 – here's how to style

From Burberry to Khaite, the divisive styling hack has been reimagined with a voluminous twist

Izzi is seen wearing a full Look from Acne Studios including a relaxed fit blue graphic T-shirt with one sleeve rolled up; light wash wide-leg jeans, slightly distressed in a relaxed fit with one trouser pulled up; black pointed-toe leather stiletto boots with a simple heel and silver branding at the top; the Bowlina, large cognac brown leather shoulder bag with a slouchy silhouette, featuring silver zip-up and hardware; black rectangular sunglasses; glossy leather gloves with a multicolored floral print in a slightly oversized fit; her blonde hair is worn loose with natural highlights and a middle part during the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 Show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 1, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Moritz Scholz/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Tucking your trousers into your boots might conjure up scenes of equestrian elegance, or, for me, memories of mucking out stables in worn jeans stuffed into cowboy boots on the farm. Yet this countryside aesthetic has been endlessly reimagined on the fashion frontlines. From Princess Diana in the 80s gracing the polo pitch, to Kate Moss two decades later, pairing low-rise skinnies with Musketeer boots and a Balenciaga City bag, the styling hack has galloped seamlessly from the paddock to the pavement.

With the resurgence of 2000s-inspired fashion, this pairing has been copied and pasted by today's It-girls. But it's not just slim-fitting silhouettes peppering the style set. The boot tuck has been reimagined with an 80s twist: think loose-fit trousers tucked into boots for a billowing, pantaloon effect. This layering trick reinvents structured styles by introducing unexpected volume and texture to the silhouette, resulting in a look that feels more relaxed for autumn. There are no hard-and-fast rules for the boot tuck anymore, and the high-fashion runways have made that clear.

Olivia Pezzente wearing jeans, white t-shirt and white boots© @oliviapezzente
The boot tuck is the hottest trend for autumn

The autumn/winter 2025 runways were dominated by the layering technique. Burberry styled knee-high gun boots with jodhpur-inspired trousers and cropped jackets while Onitsuka Tiger cinched checked tailored trousers into buckled leather boots. In New York, thigh-high polished leather boots took centre stage, with Khaite slipping straight-leg jeans into them and Ralph Lauren pairing them with sleek leather trousers. 

A model walks the runway during the Onitsuka Tiger Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 fashion show as part of the Milan Fashion Week© Getty Images
Onitsuka Tiger AW25
Model in leather boots and green jacket during Burberry autumn/winter 2025 © Getty Images
Burberry AW25

However, perfecting this styling trick can be a challenge. It's all too easy to look like you simply forgot to untuck your trousers before zipping up your boots and heading out the door. So we're here to help. From the divisive one-side tuck, to boho-esque silhouettes, discover the best ways to style the boot tuck below so you can swashbuckle your way into the sartorial set all season long.

How to style the boot tuck:

Evangeline Revelion is seen wearing gold hoop earrings, an adidas black track jacket, denim jeans and black leather boots outside of Ujoh during the Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week © Getty Images

One-side tuck

It might look a little unbalanced, but tucking in just one leg of your jeans is the 2025 way forward. The asymmetry adds a subversive edge to the silhouette while still feeling timeless.

Izzi is seen wearing a full Look from Acne Studios including a relaxed fit blue graphic T-shirt with one sleeve rolled up; light wash wide-leg jeans, slightly distressed in a relaxed fit with one trouser pulled up; black pointed-toe leather stiletto boots with a simple heel and silver branding at the top; the Bowlina, large cognac brown leather shoulder bag with a slouchy silhouette, featuring silver zip-up and hardware; black rectangular sunglasses; glossy leather gloves with a multicolored floral print in a slightly oversized fit; her blonde hair is worn loose with natural highlights and a middle part during the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 Show© Getty Images

Matching leather gloves

Now that autumn begins to slowly transition into autumn, we want to keep our fingers as well as our toes nice and toasty. Coordinate sleek black leather boots with a matching pair of gloves so your boot-tuck feels intentional, not out of place.

Olivia Pezzente in suede boots, jeans and white top© @oliviapezzente

Baggy jeans

For a voluminous silhouette that cinches at the calf, tuck your favourite wide-leg denim jeans into a pair of knee-grazing boots.

Kate Moss in brown boots, jeans, and black top holding bag© Getty Images

Noughties style

Take cues from Kate Moss for ultimate street-style inspiration. Pair brown Musketeer boots with low-rise skinny jeans and a simple black jumper. The look is sure to stand the test of time.

Olivia Pezzente wearing beige trousers, quilted coat and black boots© @oliviapezzente

Countryside chic

Go traditional by styling equestrian boots with a pair of beige cord trousers and a quilted coat for that farmer-girl look.

Sienna Miller in cream boots, jeans, and brown blazer© Getty Images

Boho-esque

Tap into the broader boho revival dominating the style set with a pair of suede boots just like the original poster girl, Sienna Miller.

Models wearing red tops, jeans, and brown boots© Getty Images

Cowgirl vibes

Embrace a Western-inspired look with brown leather boots and a matching belt paired with wide-leg jeans for a relaxed finish.

Lindsay Lohan in jeans, white top and metallic boots 2006© Getty Images

Metallic

You can add a playful twist to the look by trading in a sleek pair of black boots with a metallic iteration. Lindsay Lohan knew all about the bold risk when she donned the metallic autumn/winter 2006 Anna Sui boots.

Mia Barker wearing grey trend, boots and jeans© @miaisobellebarker

Trench coats

Embrace two of the season's hottest trends: the trench coat and the boot tuck. A long coat that just hints at a sliver of denim before the boots emerge is the ultimate layering statement.

Olivia Pezzente wearing tartan skirt and brown boots© @oliviapezzente

Tartan

Once autumn and winter hit, we all scour our wardrobes to resurrect our tartan pieces. Turns out the print pairs perfectly with glossy leather boots.

Other Topics
More Fashion
See more
Read More