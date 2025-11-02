The Noughties boot tuck is back for autumn 2025 – here's how to style

Tucking your trousers into your boots might conjure up scenes of equestrian elegance, or, for me, memories of mucking out stables in worn jeans stuffed into cowboy boots on the farm. Yet this countryside aesthetic has been endlessly reimagined on the fashion frontlines. From Princess Diana in the 80s gracing the polo pitch, to Kate Moss two decades later, pairing low-rise skinnies with Musketeer boots and a Balenciaga City bag, the styling hack has galloped seamlessly from the paddock to the pavement.

With the resurgence of 2000s-inspired fashion, this pairing has been copied and pasted by today's It-girls. But it's not just slim-fitting silhouettes peppering the style set. The boot tuck has been reimagined with an 80s twist: think loose-fit trousers tucked into boots for a billowing, pantaloon effect. This layering trick reinvents structured styles by introducing unexpected volume and texture to the silhouette, resulting in a look that feels more relaxed for autumn. There are no hard-and-fast rules for the boot tuck anymore, and the high-fashion runways have made that clear.

© @oliviapezzente The boot tuck is the hottest trend for autumn

The autumn/winter 2025 runways were dominated by the layering technique. Burberry styled knee-high gun boots with jodhpur-inspired trousers and cropped jackets while Onitsuka Tiger cinched checked tailored trousers into buckled leather boots. In New York, thigh-high polished leather boots took centre stage, with Khaite slipping straight-leg jeans into them and Ralph Lauren pairing them with sleek leather trousers.

© Getty Images Onitsuka Tiger AW25 © Getty Images Burberry AW25

However, perfecting this styling trick can be a challenge. It's all too easy to look like you simply forgot to untuck your trousers before zipping up your boots and heading out the door. So we're here to help. From the divisive one-side tuck, to boho-esque silhouettes, discover the best ways to style the boot tuck below so you can swashbuckle your way into the sartorial set all season long.

How to style the boot tuck:

© Getty Images One-side tuck It might look a little unbalanced, but tucking in just one leg of your jeans is the 2025 way forward. The asymmetry adds a subversive edge to the silhouette while still feeling timeless.



© Getty Images Matching leather gloves Now that autumn begins to slowly transition into autumn, we want to keep our fingers as well as our toes nice and toasty. Coordinate sleek black leather boots with a matching pair of gloves so your boot-tuck feels intentional, not out of place.



© @oliviapezzente Baggy jeans For a voluminous silhouette that cinches at the calf, tuck your favourite wide-leg denim jeans into a pair of knee-grazing boots.



© Getty Images Noughties style Take cues from Kate Moss for ultimate street-style inspiration. Pair brown Musketeer boots with low-rise skinny jeans and a simple black jumper. The look is sure to stand the test of time.



© @oliviapezzente Countryside chic Go traditional by styling equestrian boots with a pair of beige cord trousers and a quilted coat for that farmer-girl look.



© Getty Images Boho-esque Tap into the broader boho revival dominating the style set with a pair of suede boots just like the original poster girl, Sienna Miller.



© Getty Images Cowgirl vibes Embrace a Western-inspired look with brown leather boots and a matching belt paired with wide-leg jeans for a relaxed finish.



© Getty Images Metallic You can add a playful twist to the look by trading in a sleek pair of black boots with a metallic iteration. Lindsay Lohan knew all about the bold risk when she donned the metallic autumn/winter 2006 Anna Sui boots.

© @miaisobellebarker Trench coats Embrace two of the season's hottest trends: the trench coat and the boot tuck. A long coat that just hints at a sliver of denim before the boots emerge is the ultimate layering statement.

