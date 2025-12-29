Simone Ashley packed tiny crochet bikinis, polka dot sundresses and denim bucket hats for her sun-soaking Australian holiday

And just like that, Christmas is over and out for yet another year. While most of us have decided to wear elasticated sweatpants until late afternoon on New Year’s Eve, Simone Ashley is doing quite the contrary.

Currently down under in Australia for the holiday period, the It-Brit actress has traded in the grey and gloomy London skies for pristine sandy beaches and balmy blue skies.

If you know anything about the 30-year-old Bridgerton star, then you’ll know that her everyday style game is seriously supreme, making her sun-soaking Aussie beach babe wardrobe that much more alluring.

Packing nothing but sundresses, bikinis, bucket hats and crochet cover-ups, Simone showed off her enviable ensemble game in a series of new snaps, which she shared to her Instagram account over the weekend.

© @simoneashley Simone accessorised the look further with a beaded pearl necklace

First on the winter-sun style cards was a calculated concoction, Simone styling a white crochet mini dress, complete with a bustier cut-out over a cherry print itsy bitsy bikini. The dreamy beachside look was made both ultra chic and sun-smart thanks to the addition of a baby blue denim bucket hat, which she wore over her sea-salty long brown locks.

Crochet bikini styles are bang on trend for SS26

Next on the vacation high-fashion agenda was yet another teeny tiny bikini; however, this one was even more cool-girl approved than the last.

Smiling for the camera in front of a sandy backdrop, the Picture This star sported a carefully crafted orchid-shaped crochet bikini top and pair of sparkling, glitter briefs, from luxury Portuguese fashion brand, Alameda Turquesa.

The skimpy top and bottom set, which is handmade at the brand's atelier, retails on the brand's website for a cool £475.

When she wasn’t spending time with her nearest and dearest, longtime best friends at the beach, Simone made sure to pack a few sultry sundresses for brunch dates and cocktail hour occasions.

© @simoneashley Polkadot print continues to reign supreme in the style sphere

A fan favourite for fashion fans was her navy and white polkadot slim-fitting midi dress from cult favourite It-Girl brand, Marcia Wear. Titled the ‘Tarot Long Dress’ and retailing on the brand's website for £305, Simone oozed It-Girl elegance for an afternoon with her friends.

Though it was never up for debate that Simone Ashley’s winter-sun wardrobe would be anything but swoon-worthy, her most recent Instagram post has proved just how elite her personal style truly is, setting her up for yet another year at the top of the It-Girl podium.