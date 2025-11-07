Simone Ashley perfects autumn dressing in sheer tights, over-the-knee boots and a burgundy leather jacket

It’s been one whole month since Simone Ashley posted an enviable ensemble to her Instagram account, but for fans of her impeccable style, the dry spell is finally over.

The It-Brit actress known for her work in Bridgerton and Picture This is up there on the list of most fashionable A-Listers. When she’s not on the red carpet in glamorous gilded gowns promoting her new acting projects, swanning around fashion month and sitting FROW, the 30-year-old can be found keeping things casually cool.

Currently in New York, Simone lets fans in on a little behind-the-scenes of her life, posting a double-digit image carousel on her Instagram. Included in the BTS snaps was a seriously cool-girl coded autumn-approved outfit concoction that has our style-obsessed brains working on overdrive.

© @simoneashley Simone's autumn look oozed cool-girl chic

Sitting pretty on a boucle white couch holding a cup of tea (you can take the Brit out of Britain, but you can’t take the Britain out of the Brit), Simone can be seen sporting a seriously chic burgundy leather bomber jacket, complete with neon yellow fluff sleeve and collar accents.

The dreamy coat in question is from Swedish brand, Onar Studios and retails online for £979.

To accompany her lush leather jacket, Simone styled a set of black over-the-knee boots from Jimmy Choo, which she layered over sheer black tights. Though it’s hard to see what outfit she paired with her statement jacket and boot combo, we have a sneaky suspicion that it might be a humble LBD - a Simone Ashley go-to.

Simone’s arm candy for the casual occasion was her beloved black leather Burberry Lola Bucket bag, a favourite in her collection and one she’s used on repeat for the past three years.

© @simoneashley Simone also wore the outfit combo to spend time with her friends

Fluffy fringe coats are hot property this season, H! Fashion’s Tania Leslau explaining, “Fluff-tastic designs reigned supreme this season, with fur flirtations ricocheting across the runways. Sweeping faux fur coats were a staple on the catwalk, nodding to a high-octane, vintage-inspired glamour that leaned into 1980s dress codes.”

If you were on the fence about securing yourself a cosy coat with a touch of fluff, let Simone's most recent look convince you just how much you need one.