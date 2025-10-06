Simone Ashley and Anne Hathaway twin in leather for a girls' night out in Paris

There’s something to be said about friends who match their outfits for a night out, especially when they’re Simone Ashley and Anne Hathaway. The double act was spotted sitting next to each other on the front row of Balenciaga’s recent SS26 show during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday night, both effortlessly nailing the goth-chic aesthetic.

Though their looks were both widely different in silhouettes and style, they managed to tie their looks together with the help of a few luxe leather statements.

© Getty Images for Balenciaga Simone and Anne are the definition of style goals

The Bridgerton star put a sultry twist on the humble Little Black Dress for the occasion, styling a high-neck leather mini dress with sleek pointed toe pumps, a leather Balenciaga bag and a pair of large and in charge sunglasses. The classic combination made the ultimate date-night look, Simone proving just how chic the LBD can be for any event.

© Getty Images for Balenciaga Anne's look was the definition of goth-chic

As for Anne Hathaway, The Devil Wears Prada actress and icon kept things utterly cool in a street style combo of baggy black trousers and a Balenciaga graphic tee, complete with an asymmetrical hemline and a pop of yellow and red in the printed design. To make it high-fashion, Anne added a pair of slim-lined, long black leather gloves, effortlessly turning the laid-back look into a high-fashion affair.

To match her bestie and colleague Simone, Anne also added a set of sleek black sunglasses and a handbag from the Spanish design house.

© WWD via Getty Images The pair were joined on the front row by American actress Ariana Greenblatt

Anne and Simone are both set to star in the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada sequel, with Anne obviously playing the role of Andy Sachs, while Simone’s character is yet to be revealed; however, she has been seen filming in NYC alongside the 42-year-old Hollywood heavyweight.

Both stars oozed It-Girl glamour for the occasion, whilst also proving that the current colder weather always welcomes both a darker colour palette and a touch of luxe leather.