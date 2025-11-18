Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Simone Ashley sports luxe lace and faux fur to watch Lily Allen make her fashion runway debut
The Bridgerton star sat front row at Monday night's 16Arlington x Anthony Price salon show in London

Simone Ashley walks the runway during the L'Oreal runway in Paris© Getty Images
Orion Scott
Orion ScottStyle Editor
2 minutes ago
On Monday night, all the It-Brit fashion girls dressed to impress to attend and walk in the 16Arlington x Anthony Price salon show. From Lily Allen making her runway debut in a plunging velvet gown to Lila Moss sporting silver feathers in the form of a micro mini dress. All in all, the night was filled to the brim with party-perfect ensembles. 

High fashion flair wasn’t limited to just the runway at the brand's off-calendar fashion show. Sitting pretty on the front row was Bridgerton's leading lady, Simone Ashley

The 30-year-old actress and soon-to-be musical maven (she’s currently working on her debut album as we speak) dressed in an ultra-chic cosy combo for the cold London night. 

Simone Ashley attends the 16Arlington x Antony Price Salon Show on November 17, 2025 in London, England© Dave Benett/Getty Images
Simone's look for the night oozed sleek-chic cold weather appeal

Opting for a slim-fitting, nude-toned pencil skirt and mocha mousse-hued camisole, accented with gold lace detailing, the simple yet stylish look oozed It-Girl energy in more ways than one. Taking the look to all new heights and making it cosy-season approved, Simone added a large and in charge fluffy trimmed leather coat in a deep chocolate colourway. 

To match her statement outerwear piece, she added a pair of pointed-toe pumps in the same trending brown hue. 

Simone Ashley attends the 16Arlington x Antony Price Salon Show on November 17, 2025 in London, England© Dave Benett/Getty Images
The fluffy coat matched her brunette hair perfectly

For hair, the Bridgerton actress wore her long brunette locks out in a fresh blowout style, parted in the middle and left to cascade over the furry trim of her coat. 

Makeup-wise, Simone matched her outfit's energy with a glowing face base and a lick of browny-pink lipstick. 

Lily Allen poses backstage at the 16Arlington x Antony Price Salon Show with her hands on her hips - wearing a velvet dress with white heels© Dave Benett/Getty Images
Lily Allen poses backstage at the 16Arlington x Antony Price salon show

The fashion affair marked a major milestone for the cult-favourite partywear brand. H! Fashion’s Editor Clare Pennington noting that: “16Arlington skipped a traditional runway show at this season's London Fashion Week - where the brand traditionally shows. The stunning collaboration with celebrated designer Anthony Price, who traditionally has worked with mega names in the music industry - think David Bowie, Duran Duran and Bryan Ferry and Roxy Music.” 

