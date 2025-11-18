Simone Ashley sports luxe lace and faux fur to watch Lily Allen make her fashion runway debut

On Monday night, all the It-Brit fashion girls dressed to impress to attend and walk in the 16Arlington x Anthony Price salon show. From Lily Allen making her runway debut in a plunging velvet gown to Lila Moss sporting silver feathers in the form of a micro mini dress. All in all, the night was filled to the brim with party-perfect ensembles.

High fashion flair wasn’t limited to just the runway at the brand's off-calendar fashion show. Sitting pretty on the front row was Bridgerton's leading lady, Simone Ashley.

The 30-year-old actress and soon-to-be musical maven (she’s currently working on her debut album as we speak) dressed in an ultra-chic cosy combo for the cold London night.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Simone's look for the night oozed sleek-chic cold weather appeal

Opting for a slim-fitting, nude-toned pencil skirt and mocha mousse-hued camisole, accented with gold lace detailing, the simple yet stylish look oozed It-Girl energy in more ways than one. Taking the look to all new heights and making it cosy-season approved, Simone added a large and in charge fluffy trimmed leather coat in a deep chocolate colourway.

To match her statement outerwear piece, she added a pair of pointed-toe pumps in the same trending brown hue.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images The fluffy coat matched her brunette hair perfectly

For hair, the Bridgerton actress wore her long brunette locks out in a fresh blowout style, parted in the middle and left to cascade over the furry trim of her coat.

Makeup-wise, Simone matched her outfit's energy with a glowing face base and a lick of browny-pink lipstick.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Lily Allen poses backstage at the 16Arlington x Antony Price salon show

The fashion affair marked a major milestone for the cult-favourite partywear brand. H! Fashion’s Editor Clare Pennington noting that: “16Arlington skipped a traditional runway show at this season's London Fashion Week - where the brand traditionally shows. The stunning collaboration with celebrated designer Anthony Price, who traditionally has worked with mega names in the music industry - think David Bowie, Duran Duran and Bryan Ferry and Roxy Music.”