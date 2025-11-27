Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Simone Ashley oozes Eighties nostalgia in capri pants and heels
The Bridgerton actress took style cues from the colourful era sporting head-to-toe Chloé

Simone Ashley attends the 16Arlington show during London Fashion Week February 2024 at "The Curve Gallery" in fluffy white coat© Getty Images
Tania Leslau
Tania LeslauFashion Features Editor
2 minutes ago
Between the raging ‘naked dress’ craze and preppy polka dot fad, one overarching sartorial trend remains - the electric style of the Eighties. Fashion insiders are constantly dipping into the era in search of new yet nostalgic outfits - and Simone Ashley is the latest muse to do so. 

On Wednesday, the Bridgerton actress was spotted on the Lower East Side in Manhattan in a look that paid homage to the dramatic silhouettes of the 1980s. The 30-year-old sported a herringbone wool-blend blazer by Chloé, which hailed from the brand's spring/summer 2026 collection. The timeless yet sculptural piece featured a double-breasted cut which flared into a peplum silhouette - cinched with a thick leather belt and crafted from certified materials for an ethical finish.

Simone Ashley was seen in the Lower East Side sporting Chloé SS26© GC Images
The runway piece, which currently retails online for £2,500, was layered over a crisp white shirt and teamed with knee-skimming black capri pants. A pair of textured grey suede pumps made for a sharp addition to the monochrome look, while the maison’s popular Black Bracelet Bag made for an elegant choice of accessory. 

simone ashley in capri pants© GC Images
The actress clasped the brand's beloved Black Bracelet Bag

Simone wore her raven hair down loose in gentle waves for the outing, opting for a natural makeup blend to accentuate her campaign-fronting features. She smiled as she mapped the streets of New York in her Miranda Priestly-inspired look - a playful nod to her role in the upcoming sequel to The Devil Wears Prada.

The actress’ East Coast stroll marks her latest outing since she attended the 16Arlington x Antony Price Salon Show in London earlier this month. A known muse for Marco Capaldo’s party-centric brand, the It-Brit dazzled at the bash sporting a faux fur-trimmed leather trench coat in a charming shade of chocolate brown. 

The buttery piece was coolly layered over a champagne-hued négligée slip dress, complete with lace trims, spaghetti straps and a figure-caressing silhouette.  

