Simone Ashley oozes Eighties nostalgia in capri pants and heels

Between the raging ‘naked dress’ craze and preppy polka dot fad, one overarching sartorial trend remains - the electric style of the Eighties. Fashion insiders are constantly dipping into the era in search of new yet nostalgic outfits - and Simone Ashley is the latest muse to do so.
On Wednesday, the Bridgerton actress was spotted on the Lower East Side in Manhattan in a look that paid homage to the dramatic silhouettes of the 1980s. The 30-year-old sported a herringbone wool-blend blazer by Chloé, which hailed from the brand's spring/summer 2026 collection. The timeless yet sculptural piece featured a double-breasted cut which flared into a peplum silhouette - cinched with a thick leather belt and crafted from certified materials for an ethical finish.
The runway piece, which currently retails online for £2,500, was layered over a crisp white shirt and teamed with knee-skimming black capri pants. A pair of textured grey suede pumps made for a sharp addition to the monochrome look, while the maison’s popular Black Bracelet Bag made for an elegant choice of accessory.
Simone wore her raven hair down loose in gentle waves for the outing, opting for a natural makeup blend to accentuate her campaign-fronting features. She smiled as she mapped the streets of New York in her Miranda Priestly-inspired look - a playful nod to her role in the upcoming sequel to The Devil Wears Prada.
The actress’ East Coast stroll marks her latest outing since she attended the 16Arlington x Antony Price Salon Show in London earlier this month. A known muse for Marco Capaldo’s party-centric brand, the It-Brit dazzled at the bash sporting a faux fur-trimmed leather trench coat in a charming shade of chocolate brown.
The buttery piece was coolly layered over a champagne-hued négligée slip dress, complete with lace trims, spaghetti straps and a figure-caressing silhouette.