The 5 colours set to dominate the style sphere in 2026 according to the experts

A subtle, wispy white tone called ‘Cloud Dancer’ might be Pantone’s 2026 colour of the year, but over at Pinterest, things are looking a little more maximalist, and the fashion set is already following suit.

Last week, the cult favourite visual discovery engine released its Pinterest Palette for the year ahead, an annual drop of trending hues, inspired by ideas people are searching, saving and exploring on Pinterest. “For a long time, the safest choice was to keep things quiet and neutral. Now people are ready for more,” said Xanthe Wells, VP of Global Creative at Pinterest.

"In 2026, people want colour with emotional utility: colours that help them feel grounded in the chaos while staying optimistic about what’s ahead"

Far from boring, the five shades on the list are bolder than ever, perfect for dopamine dressing and beyond. Introducing Cool Blue, Jade, Plum Noir, Wasabi and Persimmon, a collection of colourways set to dominate the style sphere this year, according to the experts.

Cool Blue

"After years of bland beige and nesting neutrals, people are ready for something sharp and refreshing. Cool Blue acts as a reset button – a clean, icy wash of colour that makes everything feel a little clearer."

On the runway, Dolce & Gabbana and Rabanne sent striking, embellished blue designs down the catwalks of their SS26 Fashion Week shows, the infactuating soft shade pairing perfectly with luxe black accents.

Current trending search terms:

Glacier aesthetic 35%

Cool blue +85%

Icy nails winter +230%

Jade

"As consumers prioritise 'fewer, better things' and quiet luxury maintains its hold on interior design, this mineral green behaves like a sophisticated neutral. It’s nature, dressed up: purposeful decor, heirloom‑feel jewellery, outfits that never feel dated."

According to the experts, jade is the perfect mix between mint and moss and takes inspiration from earthy energy blends, which evoke serenity and sophisticated elegance. From cosy winter knits to elegant floral sun dresses, touches of subtle green like jade are perfect for all seasons.

Current trending search terms:

Jade marble nails +450%

Jade accessories +135%

Jade texture +40%

Plum Noir

"This rich, decadent purple-burgundy is showing up in everything from dark, moody interiors to confident fashion choices. Fuelled by a broader rejection of youthful pastels, Plum Noir grants the permission to be complicated. It’s the colour of boundaries, depth, and unapologetic self‑assurance."

For Mithridate, plum noir came in the form of dazzling sequins and effortless styling, while for Rabanne, it was luxe leather. Though both wildly different in texture and composition, the moody and dark tone is clearly infectious in all forms and despite what you might think, is perfect for both the colder and warmer weather.

Current trending search terms:

Dark plum +220%

Deep burgundy +230%

Dark purple shades +40%

Wasabi

"This electric chartreuse is exploding across streetwear, beauty, and digital spaces, driven by Gen Z’s cyber-Y2K aesthetic and a hunger for colours that pop both on-screen and IRL."

Wasabi, matcha, chartreuse or in my books, Mike Wazowski green, has been popular amongst interior buffs for a few seasons now, thus it's only right that it's making its way into the wardrobes of those most enviable. From Emma Chamberlain to Zoë Kravitz, the startling shade is set to double in popularity in the coming months, just watch this space.

Current trending search terms:

Chartreuse green +175%

Lime green weddings +70%

Yellow green outfit +55%

Persimmon

"Fed by a pent‑up desire for real connection and a shared nostalgia for ‘70s glamour across Gen Z and Millennials, this colour pulses with vitality. This sweet-heat fusion of orange and red will be everywhere in 2026, from pop-of-colour interiors to sunset-toned spritzes."

Packing a vibrant punch, orange in all forms is one of the easiest ways to invite dopamine into any ensemble. Whether it be a mini bag, a resin ring, a pair of sheer tights or even a lick of eyeshadow, a small but mighty touch of persimmon orange will be sure to turn heads on the city sidewalks this year.

