Pantone's Colour of the Year 2026 is 'Cloud Dancer' - here's how to shop

Pantone, trend oracle and undisputed ruler of the colour wheel, has unveiled its Colour of the Year for 2026 - and it’s not quite what we expected.

On Thursday, the brand revealed the hue set to dominate 2026. Introducing ‘Cloud Dancer,’ described as a “billowy white imbued with a feeling of serenity.” The soft tone symbolises calm amidst the chaos - encouraging all to carve out time for a moment of quiet consideration and reflection.

As we step into a new year, the symbolism woven into this airy hue couldn’t be more timely: “Similar to a blank canvas, Cloud Dancer signifies our desire for a fresh start. Peeling away layers of outmoded thinking, we open the door to new approaches. Cloud Dancer quiets the mind, encouraging true relaxation and focus that allows the mind to wander and creativity to breathe, making room for innovation.”

“At this time of transformation, when we are reimagining our future and our place in the world, PANTONE 11-4201 Cloud Dancer is a discrete white hue offering a promise of clarity,” says Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Colour Institute. “The cacophony that surrounds us has become overwhelming, making it harder to hear the voices of our inner selves. A conscious statement of simplification, Cloud Dancer enhances our focus, providing release from the distraction of external influences.”

© Imaxtree Gucci AW25 © Imaxtree Coperni SS26

© Imaxtree Ann Demeulemeester SS26 © Imaxtree Zimmerman SS26

Several luxury labels have already dabbled with the gossamer-inspired colour. Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Lacoste, Stella McCartney and Simkhai incorporated warming whites into their autumn/winter 2025 runway collections.

Yet, others are ahead of the curve - injecting the pigment into their forward-looking spring/summer 2026 offerings. Extra brownie points go to Chanel, Ann Demeulemeester, Coperni, Zimmerman and Shushu Tong. Chloé used the colour across both seasons. Hats off to you, Chemena Kamali.

Ensure your wardrobe is up to speed for 2026 and shop our favourite ‘Cloud Dancer’-hued pieces below.

Best 'Cloud Dancer'-inspired pieces to shop now:

Layered Merino Wool Jumper Cos Snuggle down in Cos' plush white knit - a stellar winter staple that marries timeless texture with an on-trend layered design. £95.00 AT COS

Ruched Wool Maxi Dress As with men, never settle for anything less than the best. Alaïa's ruched dress is luxury personified - complete with a feline silhouette, a scooped neckline and an uber-refined wool knit structure. £2,950.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Turtleneck Knit Top Mango Mango's affordable knit is as timeless as they come. A rollneck design offers ample warmth while a sleeveless cut pairs perfectly with your favourite trench coat and mini skirt. £29.99 AT MANGO

Fringed Mohair-Blend Scarf Loewe Loewe's flirtatiously fringed scarf is a must-have among the style set - and for good reason. A mohair-blend promises endless warmth, while the sleek white hue offers the utmost versatility. £295.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Off-The-Shoulder Knit Cardigan Zimmerman Sexy and snug is our sartorial agenda of choice this season - and no piece marries both themes like this Zimmerman cardigan. Featuring practical button-down detailing with a feminine bardot neckline, this plush gem is truly a no-brainer buy. £550.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Draped Fringed Jacket Toteme Yes, it's an investment, but Toteme's scarf coats don't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. Crafted from a super soft wool-blend, this cream dream evokes the bohemian style of the Seventies with swathes of fabulous fringing. £1,070.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Ribbed Lyocell Tank Deiji Studios Deiji Studios is one of our go-to haunts for sustainable, lasting staples - and this easy-wear cami, made from 100 per cent Lyocell, is set to become your new wardrobe hero. £120.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Knit Wool and Cashmere Sweater Massimo Dutti Channel your inner Cameron Diaz in The Holiday courtesy of Massimo Dutti's cashmere off-the-shoulder knit. Jude Law will come running in no time. £149.00 AT MASSIMO DUTTI

Matilda 75mm Leather Strappy Sandal Ivory Florrie Introducing Florrie, the shoe brand you absolutely need to know. We love the sleek yet playful design of the Matilda Sandals, crafted from synthetic leather for that flirtatious, feminine effect. £625.00 AT WOLF & BADGER

