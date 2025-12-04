Pantone's Colour of the Year 2026 is 'Cloud Dancer' - here's how to shop

Pantone, trend oracle and undisputed ruler of the colour wheel, has unveiled its Colour of the Year for 2026 - and it’s not quite what we expected.
On Thursday, the brand revealed the hue set to dominate 2026. Introducing ‘Cloud Dancer,’ described as a “billowy white imbued with a feeling of serenity.” The soft tone symbolises calm amidst the chaos - encouraging all to carve out time for a moment of quiet consideration and reflection.
As we step into a new year, the symbolism woven into this airy hue couldn’t be more timely: “Similar to a blank canvas, Cloud Dancer signifies our desire for a fresh start. Peeling away layers of outmoded thinking, we open the door to new approaches. Cloud Dancer quiets the mind, encouraging true relaxation and focus that allows the mind to wander and creativity to breathe, making room for innovation.”
“At this time of transformation, when we are reimagining our future and our place in the world, PANTONE 11-4201 Cloud Dancer is a discrete white hue offering a promise of clarity,” says Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Colour Institute. “The cacophony that surrounds us has become overwhelming, making it harder to hear the voices of our inner selves. A conscious statement of simplification, Cloud Dancer enhances our focus, providing release from the distraction of external influences.”
Several luxury labels have already dabbled with the gossamer-inspired colour. Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Lacoste, Stella McCartney and Simkhai incorporated warming whites into their autumn/winter 2025 runway collections.
Yet, others are ahead of the curve - injecting the pigment into their forward-looking spring/summer 2026 offerings. Extra brownie points go to Chanel, Ann Demeulemeester, Coperni, Zimmerman and Shushu Tong. Chloé used the colour across both seasons. Hats off to you, Chemena Kamali.
Ensure your wardrobe is up to speed for 2026 and shop our favourite ‘Cloud Dancer’-hued pieces below.
Best 'Cloud Dancer'-inspired pieces to shop now:
