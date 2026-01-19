The It-girl trainers defining 2026 - 5 Styles to shop now

It’s no secret that 'comfort is key' has become the unofficial motto of fashionable footwear right now. And honestly? It might just be the best thing to ever happen to our wardrobes. So, thank you to the It-girls of the world for officially making dad trainers - once firmly uncool - a style staple.

For the past few years, the Adidas Samba has reigned supreme. And while it remains a solid, failsafe choice, fashion’s appetite for quirky footwear means there’s a new wave of brands and silhouettes waiting in the wings. Looking ahead to 2026, I’m predicting a broader trainer landscape - one that feels a little more playful and expressive.

As you’ve probably heard by now, fashion has collectively decided that this year is 2016. How and why? We’re still not entirely sure. Cue the potential return of Adidas Superstars, Nike Cortez’s and, perhaps more controversially, the sock shoe - yes, those iconic Balenciagas that once dominated every fashion week street style gallery.

While the wider fashion agenda is moving away from pared-back minimalism. On the footwear front, colour is very much in - think vibrant statement-making summer hues. Despite this, lovers of quiet luxury needn’t panic. Softer, earthy browns and powdery pinks that feel subtle and timeless are also proving popular.

© Launchmetrics Cecile Bahnsen SS26 © Launchmetrics Lacoste SS26

© Launchmetrics Miu Miu SS26 © Launchmetrics Habey Club SS26

The Spring/Summer 2026 runway shows well and truly put the proof in the pudding: trainers are the go-to shoe of choice, no matter the outfit or occasion. Cecilie Bahnsen paired her signature voluminous, ultra-feminine dresses with gorpcore-esque flats, while Lacoste leaned into punchy shades of orange and green that felt super sporty. At Miu Miu, bejewelled micro minis were grounded with sneakers from the same colour palette, and Spanish label Habey Club introduced soft brown trainers styled with sculptural eveningwear, blurring the lines between casual and couture.

The lesson? If a look feels “too dressed up” for trainers, that’s exactly when you should wear them.

From new versions of 2016 classics to brand new silhouettes from designer fashion houses, here are five trainer silhouettes you need to know for 2026.

Salomon XT-6

Salomon has perhaps risen the ranks the most over recent seasons. A gorp-core-approved brand that Gen Z might not have even heard of if it wasn't for the likes of Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber wearing theirs on repeat in various colourways. For 2026? It's the XT-6 silhouette that fashionistas are tapping up for everyday wear. Hailey was spotted in LA this month wearing a multi-coloured pair styled with mocha brown activewear - a look that screamed effortless cool with a twist. £165.00 AT SALOMON

Fila Echappe Athletic Pump

Not a fan of trainers? This haute hybrid might be for you. The ballet sneaker catapulted onto It-girl style agendas in 2025, with brands including Adidas and Puma leading the charge. This season, the Fila Echappe Athletic pumps - a silhouette that cleverly fuses the delicacy of a ballet flat with the DNA of a chunky dad trainer - are selling like hotcakes. Once again, it's Mrs Bieber who is putting the retro brand back on the map, starting with the Echappe trainers that were released last year. The ballerina style versions are equal parts practical and fashion-forward, and proof that the trainer-flat crossover is here to stay. £85.00 AT FILA

Adidas Superstar II

If Superstars don't scream 2016 energy, then what does? The simple shell-toed sneaker became a street-style staple thanks to the likes of Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, and many more, who wore theirs with everything from ripped denim and leather trousers to slip dresses and oversized hoodies. Fast-forward to 2026 and we're predicting a full-blown revival, this time styled with a more polished, grown-up edge: tailored trousers and a leather bomber, or sleek slip dresses and sharp blazers with the iconic trainers. I love this cow-print iteration in the Superstar II range, that is so on-trend for 2026. £100.00 AT ADIDAS

Miu Miu's Plume Satin Sneaker

If ever there were a pair of trainers designed for evening plans, it’s these satin Miu Miu sneakers. The delicate satin finish is offset by sporty detailing - slim laces, a streamlined silhouette and a gum sole, oozing femininity and encapsulating some of the softer trainer silhouettes we saw on the SS26 runways. Style them as the house intended: with embellished micro minis, sheer socks or tailored separates. £730.00 AT MIU MIU

New Balance 990v6

If the street stylers at Milan's Menswear Fashion Week this January have told us anything, it's that New Balance is going nowhere in 2026. My personal favourite pair I’ve spotted so far? The 990v6 model in a glorious washed grey hue. The original 990 was a high-tech running shoe released back in 1982, but this latest iteration has been reworked to suit today’s fashion agendas, with a premium suede and mesh overlay that adds texture, striking a balance between classic heritage and understated luxury. £210.00 AT NEW BALANCE

How we chose:

Style: When scrolling the fashion crowd’s favourite retailers, we focused on silhouettes that either feel bang on trend for 2026 or have a timeless, cult appeal that guarantees longevity. From sleek retro runners and gorpcore classics to fashion-forward ballet hybrids, every pair earned its place by being endlessly versatile and easy to style with everything from tailoring to dresses.

Brand: I prioritised brands known for their craftsmanship, comfort and cultural relevance, from heritage sportswear labels and iconic fashion houses.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page