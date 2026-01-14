I hate the colour purple - but these recent celeb outfits are making me reconsider

Maybe it’s because I was always a little scared of Yzma in The Emperor's New Groove (IYKYK), maybe it's just a hue I’ve never been able to pull off, or maybe it's something that started in the womb, but the long and short of it is, I hate the colour purple.

Traditionally associated with royalty, luxury and power, as well as creativity, wisdom, and spirituality, purple is one of the most impactful shades on the colour wheel.

Back in Tyrian times, ancient Phoenicians created a rich, reddish purple dye from the mucus of Murex sea snails to colour garments for emperors, pharaohs, and Roman nobles. At the time, the incredibly rare colouring was worth more than gold, resulting in it being exclusively available to the elite for centuries.

While the colourway still has the same connotations to regality and high society, in recent years the bold hue has made its way into the everyday, the shade ‘Very Peri’ taking out the top spot at Pantone’s 2022 Colour of the Year. This fuelled a new wave of how to style and adopt the bold shade for the 21st century, impacting wardrobes, interior moodboards and even beauty arsenals around the globe.

Packing a punch tonally, purple hues of lilac, aubergine, lavender, plum, violet, and magenta all fall under the overarching purple umbrella, making it a go-to for fashion houses to use in both spring/summer and autumn/winter collections.

© Launchmetrics Chloé SS26 Valentino SS26

© Launchmetrics Murmer SS26 © Launchmetrics Giambattista Valli SS26

Most recently on the runway, Valentino, Chloé and Shushutong sent a selection of models down the catwalk dripping in purple-toned ensembles and accessories, fuelling a resurgence of my most loathed complexion.

"Expect excessive colour, layering and accessorising in 2026. Increased interest in vampiric glamour, AKA glossy, romantic palettes and femme fatale dress codes, further leans neatly into this demand for more-is-more dressing." - Fashion Features Editor, Tania Leslau

Off the runway, some of the world's most notable names are ensuring purple tones are present in 2026, and by doing so, my opinion on the shade has been ultimately swayed.

© @simoneashley The 30-year-old actress styled the micro mini for a sun-kissed holiday date night

Posting to her plethora of Instagram followers on Tuesday, Simone Ashley turned heads in an alluring satin strapless mini dress, made in a shimmering shade of iridescent lavender.

© @dualipa Dua proved the colourway can be styled for all seasons

Joining the Bridgerton star on effortless off-duty styling is Dua Lipa, who layered a deep indigo knitted cardigan under an oversized leather jacket to frolic in the snow.

© Variety via Getty Images Fans have coined the look Leighton's best look to date

On the red carpet, Leighton Meester channelled her inner Blair Waldorf to attend the 2026 Golden Globes, donning a sheer gown from Carolina Herrera’s SS26 RTW collection. The strapless moment oozed It-Girl prowess, the subdued lilac shade complementing her skin tone and blonde hair.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Tones of purple isn't limited to wardrobes for 2026

Shades of purple aren’t just limited to gilded gowns this awards season. Spotted on the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards red carpet earlier this month, Amelia Gray championed an ombre lilac eyeshadow look to contrast with her custom Swarovski ensemble.

The Verdict

So, can the world's most stylish names sway my judgement on the colourway? Ultimately, yes. With the summer months just around the corner, if my calculations are correct, we’re about to see a whole lot more of the infectious colour flooding our feeds, and as an avid avoidant, I might just be jumping on the bandwagon…