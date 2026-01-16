How to pack for a winter sun holiday like a celebrity

If you’re currently sitting on the couch, rugged up in a knit layer next to the heater and still experiencing goosebumps, then I feel your pain.

The best way to combat the winter blues, you ask? By booking a sun-soaked trip somewhere balmy, of course.

If you’re one of the lucky ones who were smart enough to block out your calendar and escape the drizzle, then packing for your trip is likely front of mind right now. Personally, I like to treat my holidays like an occasion, which means only bringing the best of the best in my wardrobe and placing a few last-minute orders online to fit the beachside brief.

Thankfully, for those unsure of what to wear for the warmer weather in 2026, many of the world's most famed fashion faces have traded in their puffer jackets for light layers, giving us an inkling of what's set to be trending this season.

From Maya Jama's Love Island All Stars plunging white dress to Molly Mae’s simple black sun dress, here’s how to pack like an A-Lister for your winter sun getaway.

Maya Jama

© @mayajama The sculpted style is seriously sultry making it perfect for a romantic date night dinner abroad © @mayajama The light layer will be sure to keep you temperate whilst also allowing you to show off your tan

Currently in South Africa filming Love Island All-Stars (which debuted on the small screen on January 15, ICYMI), Maya Jama is fuelling the charge on how to dress for all occasions, sharing a selection of sun-kissed snaps to her Instagram.

For the first night of hosting duties, the 31-year-old opted for a sleek, chic, plunging white dress with ultra low cut arm holes and a razor back. The sultry ensemble would be perfect for a date night dinner on a white sandy beach.

Style Tip:

A light layer like Maya’s also makes the perfect beach club cover-up. Style over a bikini and add a wide-brimmed hat to really maximise the opulence.

© @mayajama Itsy bitsy bikini's are still very much on trend for SS26

As for swimwear, it seems the itsy bitsy bikini is back for yet another year, Maya opting for a light brown option made from shimmering tinsel-esque fabric.

Style Tip:

Not only does the style suit every physique, but the minimal fabric is great for minimising tan lines.

Molly-Mae Hague

© @mollymae One piece swimsuits like Molly's are ultra flattering

Joining Maya on the swimwear buzz is Molly Mae, who recently took a trip to the sandy shore of Dubai with her fiancé and daughter. Proving that not all swimming attire needs to be skimpy, Molly opted for a sculpted espresso-toned one-piece with white trim and a sleek bust cutout.

Style Tip:

In my eyes, a one-piece swimsuit is much like a body suit, meaning you can go from poolside relaxing to late lunching with the simple addition of a floaty skirt or trousers. To dress it up for a night out, just add a set of heeled sandals to the aforementioned.

© @mollymae A simple sundress like Molly's is ultra flattering and comfortable in balmy climates

For a lavish dining experience, the 26-year-old slipped into a simple black sun dress, a great option for those who are only travelling with a carry-on, as it can be worn for multiple occasions without taking up too much space in your overhead bag.

Style Tip:

Bold accessories really come in clutch when elevating a simple sundress, so make sure to pack your chunkiest earrings and a slew of necklaces to stack.

Simone Ashley

© @simoneashley Simone's luxe set is the epitome of cool-girl chic

Another It-Brit on the list who has swapped rainy London for warmer pastures in Los Angeles is Bridgerton's leading lady, Simone Ashley. Packing nothing but utterly enviable ensembles, Simone perfected off and on-duty dressing.

For a casual walk down the city sidewalks, the actress and soon-to-be chart-topping singer opted for a matching two-piece top and trouser set from cult favourite Australian brand With Jean. The olive-toned twin set features pearl button detailing on both the neckline and waistband, elevating it to all-new heights.

Style Tip:

A matching set is the ultimate holiday option as it takes the guesswork out of curating a cool-girl outfit. Comfortable and cute, each item can also be interchanged with other garments in your suitcase - talk about multifaceted.

© @simoneashley Utterly elegant, a micro mini is perfect for all occasions and climates

Just like Molly and Maya, Simone made sure to also pack something glamorous for after-dark drinks with friends. Making a strong case for styling bold colourways and single-handedly fuelling the purple movement for the year ahead, Simone donned a strapless micro mini in the dreamiest shade of lavender.

Style Tip:

If you’re low on suitcase space, a strapless mini also looks amazing over silky or sheer trousers.