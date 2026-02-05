London Fashion Week: The street style photographers you need to know

Chopova Lowena carabiner skirt? Check. Charles Jeffrey beanie? Ordered. Battery packs? On standby - because London Fashion Week is almost upon us.

Come February, the city’s style set begins preparing for five days of chaos, charisma and gloriously unfiltered dressing. The eccentric younger sister to New York, Paris and Milan, London thrives on the thrill of the new, with emerging talent constantly pouring out of Central Saint Martins, London College of Fashion and Westminster. The result? A schedule that rarely offers a quiet moment.

Of the four fashion capitals, London remains the most rebellious. In recent seasons, we’ve watched forward-thinking names like Labrum, Chet Lo, Yuhan Wang, Susan Fang, Ahluwalia and Di Petsa rise from cult favourites to schedule mainstays. Suddenly, tartan kilts, sculptural knits, flashes of frothy tulle and kaleidoscopic colourways are saturating the streets - meaning the resulting street style imagery is pretty epic.

© Elisa Juesten The H! Fashion Team during LFW SS26

Each season, the city’s most talented and devoted street style photographers emerge en masse to document the brilliance of British style - and we think it’s time they get their flowers. Meet the creators behind the camera below.

Acielle/Style Du Monde

Acielle, better known as Style Du Monde, is a fixture of the fashion week circuit, covering the month-long frenzy exclusively for Vogue.com. Her portfolio spans the full spectrum of shows, from womenswear to menswear, capturing the energy of the runway and the visual hubbub outside.

Romina Introini

You’ll likely recognise Romina Introini’s golden-hued street style photography - the kind that floods your feed every fashion month. The Uruguayan creative is a firm favourite among industry insiders, celebrated for her sun-warmed palette and soulful eye, capturing British style at its most joyful.

Morgane Maurice

With an eye for striking texture, trending prints and dopamine-inducing palettes, Morgane Maurice effortlessly captures the lightness of fashion month. Her work is a masterclass in playful naturalism, with candid street style moments making for a stunning visual résumé.

Michaela Efford

The H! Fashion team owes a big thank you to Michaela Efford, whose extraordinary street style shots have saturated our personal feeds. Known for her experimental use of light, Michaela brings a dual mastery of photography and videography, delivering an immersive fashion week experience.

Fifi Newbery

Often spotted outside bustling show venues, camera in hand, is Fifi Newbery. Her work distils the electric energy of the spectacle, fusing a vivid colour palette with cinematic precision to capture fashion week in all its chaotic glory.

Florencia Fabris

Another talent who loves a warming, romantic palette, Florencia Fabris continues to captivate with her awe-inspiring imagery. Expressive yet intimate, her work is remarkably detail-oriented, offering audiences an up-close-and-personal insight into the fashion week experience.

Emma Rosas

Having lensed stars including Emma Corrin, Colman Domingo, Damiano David and Alexa Chung during fashion month, Emma Rosas is certainly one to watch. The photographer adopts an atmospheric tone when shooting subjects, making for the perfect marriage of high-end glamour and urban grit.

Irina Lily

Defined by cool-tones, filmic qualities and unfiltered fun, Irina Lily's photography never fails to delight. From the humming streets of Copenhagen to the bustling boulevards of Paris, her lens captures the ephemeral thrill of fashion month and its stylish attendees.

Elisa Juesten

With photography credits in Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE Germany, Elisa Juesten has a masterful eye for capturing fashion’s magic. Beyond the lens, she’s also an accomplished writer - ideal for those who need a hand when crafting the perfect Instagram caption to accompany her winning shot.