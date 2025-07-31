How to dress for London Fashion Week: 15 street style outfits to take inspiration from

Chopova Lowena skirts and vitamin drips at the ready because London Fashion Week is nearly up on us.

Come September, the city’s style set starts gearing up for five days of fun, flair and unapologetic fashion. The eccentric sister of New York, Paris and Milan, London is buzzing with emerging talent, fresh from the hallowed halls of Central Saint Martines, London College of Fashion and Westminster. Hence, there’s never a dull moment during the week of sartorial splendour.

The creative metropolis is certainly the most subversive out of the fashion capital foursome. In recent years, we’ve witnessed the ascension of cutting-edge brands such as Chet Lo, Molly Goddard, Ahluwalia and Charles Jeffrey Loverboy dominate the street style scene, meaning tartan kilts, statement knits, swathes of neon tulle and spiked textures are ubiquitous come autumn.

Taking place from Thursday 18th to Monday 22nd of September, London Fashion Week spring/summer 2026 will oversee the houses such as Burberry, Erdem, Emilia Wickstead, Simone Rocha and Roksanda return to the schedule, with Roksanda celebrating the brand's 20th year. JW Anderson is also set to host a special evening event in collaboration with the BFC to celebrate the brand’s relaunch.

BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund winner Conner Ives will show this September, alongside cult label Chopova Lowena, who return to the LFW schedule. The line-up also includes Ahluwalia, Harris Reed, Labrum London, Marques’Almeida, Patrick McDowell and Richard Quinn.

The big question remains however - what do you wear to London Fashion Week?

Firstly (and most importantly) one has to be comfortable. Anyone who has attended the event will understand the sheer amount of frantic bolting from one show to the next, which could be spaced out across London. Therefore practical yet statement shoes are a must.

Secondly, and something we’ve learned the hard way, don’t try too hard. We’ve all been guilty of wearing something that we think we should wear, as opposed to sporting a look that feels true to ourselves. Trust us, wearing an outfit that feels inauthentic is a stellar way to ensure you feel miserable on the day.

Finally? You have five whole days to experiment. So if you feel you didn’t get it quite right on day one - never fear. You have time to toy with your wardrobe and conjure up a look that is both reflective of your personality and pap-worthy.

So, without further ado, we present the best looks to take inspiration from in time for LFW SS26.

How to dress for London Fashion Week SS26:

Whimsical Dress An unmissable tulle gown is a rite of passage for LFW attendees. Be it Simone Rocha or Susan Fang, a frothy frock is surefire way to capture attention. Add a string of pearls for some added Rococo flair.

Colourful Kilt You know it's London Fashion Week when the streets become saturated with on-trend kilts. Championed by Chopova Lowena (the brand's Carabiner skirts continue to grip the fashion sphere like nothing else), kilts remain a statement of haute Highland style.

Spiked Style Take it from Chet Lo - colourful spikes never fail to spark interest. The brand has garnered a cult following in London, thanks to its signature textured finish, youthquake palettes and futuristic design.

Statement Knit The weather can be a bit hit or miss in September, so best arm yourself with a striking knit to steal attention. JW Anderson's adorable bunny sweater is a lasting favourite, but Molly Goddard, Acne Studios and Bode are also great options.

Swathes of Sequins Sequin skirts were a standout trend for SS25, meaning we can expect to see them take centre stage for AW26 attendees. Illuminate the street with a dazzling metallic midi, which can be dressed up or down depending on your mood.

Motocross Memo Not one for trends? A statement motocross jacket will become your best friend for fashion week galavanting. Comfortable and striking in equal measure, these heavyweight jackets pair perfectly with a slip dress and biker boots.

Innovative Layering Three words - dresses-over-jeans. Beloved by CSM students and editors alike, this subversive combination is a fashion week hero. Top tip - the baggier the jeans, the better.

Slogan Tee The least cryptic footnote in fashion’s history, slogan tees are simple vehicles for identifying oneself as an unfussed dresser.

The fact remains - photographers can't resist a slogan tee. Tongue-in-cheek with a touch of Y2K irony, the statement tops effortlessly reflect the city's penchant for playful fashion.

Rugby Shirt Cool, casual and androgynous, the rugby shirt is fashion's most nostalgia trend. Once the domain of actual athletes (or at least those forced into extracurricular sports), they’ve been reclaimed by the fashion crowd, slouching breezily over wide-leg jeans and Adidas Sambas.

Fairycore Frock Even if its not your bag, fairycore is a easy-win for girlish dressers come fashion week. Effervescent and whimsical in the extreme, the trend epitomises dopamine dressing - especially if the weather isn't playing ball. Think tulle, bows and feminine pink palettes.

Statement Shades From Loewe to Prada, there are plenty of statement shades to pick from this season. Not only do the fun accessories elevate an outfit with ease, but instantly project an air of enigma. Anna Wintour, eat your heart out.

Playful Print Amp up the maximalism with an eye-catching print. Polka dots are this season's hottest trend, with brands such as Dolce & Gabbana and Alessandra Rich flying the flag for the retro design. Expect to see the print out in all force for SS26.

Kitsch Graphics JW Anderson's dolphin-print top has remained burned in our minds since it debuted back for SS23. 'Tis the power of kitsch graphics - heavily favoured by London's style set who are forever enthusiastic about quirky design.

Upcycling Sustainability lies at the heart of London Fashion Week, with pioneering designers like Phoebe English and Patrick McDowell making waves in the field. Upcycling has become a staple on the streetwear scene, with Conner Ives pieces proving to be a hot favourite among fashion week goers.