2025 was a riot of colour and chaos. Demonically grinning Labubus, Dubai chocolate and the inescapable Jet2Holidays jingle colonised TikTok, while pop culture delivered its own fever-dream moments: Katy Perry went to space for 11 minutes and Sydney Sweeney rattled the crowd with some questionable denim endorsements.

The fashion scene proved to be equally as eclectic. Hues such as chartreuse, aqua, baby pink and Pantone’s ‘Cloud Dancer’ white stormed the trend cycle, alongside polka dots, swathes of faux fur, 80s power shoulders and naked dresses.

Yet, as we edge closer to the dawn of the new year, one question remains. What’s on the cards for 2026?

The simple answer is a lot. Earlier this month, Pinterest dropped its all-important Pinterest’s Predicts 2026 report, hinting at the trends to tap into ahead of January. From fashion to beauty and even interiors, the world of aesthetics is set for a major shake up.

From ‘glitchy glam’ to ‘Poetcore,’ discover the five hottest trends set to emerge in the new year.

5 Major trend predictions for 2026

The Aesthetic - Maximalism Expect excessive colour, layering and accessoring in 2026. A retaliation against the influencer-approved ‘Clean Girl’ aesthetic, this upcoming penchant for maximalism will flood our feeds thick and fast. No perfectly curated Instagram profiles to be seen here - the new year is calling for personality by the bucket load. Pinterest has nodded to a return of the overly decadent, coining the upcoming trend ‘Glamoratti.’ Funnel necklines, tailoring, chunky belts and 80s opulence are set to make a major comeback. Increased interest in vampiric glamour, AKA glossy, romantic palettes and femme fatale dress codes, further leans neatly into this demand for more-is-more dressing. The reign of Chloé is set to continue under Chemena Kamali, with the Pinterest predicting that frothy layers of lace will continue to intrigue the style set - offering a blend of whimsical style and Victoriana references. In terms of accessories, think gummy bear charms, rubberised nail art and 3D jewellery. Interiors are set to lean towards art deco aesthetics, championing 1960s mid century style colour and bold funk via arches, tiles and sleek lighting. Circus themes will also rear their heads, introducing carnival motifs, paste hues and stripes into the world of interior design.

The Feeling - Nostalgia There’s no denying that nostalgia is currently fashion’s strongest currency. Many mourn the pre-AI world, when Gemini was just known solely as a star sign and touching grass was an everyday occurrence. Cue, the rise of trends such as Poetcore - an ode to earthy intelligence and text not written by Chat GPT. Think turtlenecks, longline wool coats , leather-bound note books, sleek eyewear and expensive fountain pens that serve up Sylvia Plath à la mode. Pinterest has also predicted the resurgence of handwritten letters, with those tapping into a desire for authenticity via beautifully penned notes and cursive lettering. Gen Z is craving connection and authenticity, hence the Substack boom and gradual rejection of an increasingly online world. Academia chic - it’s the next big thing.

The Accessory - Brooches In what seems to be another branch of the nostalgia wave, consumers are heavily leaning into a desire for preloved. Shopping secondhand and vintage is nothing new, but one retro accessory seems to be quickly rising up the sartorial ranks. Brooches are on their way back to the top, bringing decadent glamour and antique sentiment along with them. Once reserved for style savvy grandmothers, these gem-encrusted jewels are primed for magpies wanting to inject their wardrobe with flair. Not to mention, brooches are often prized heirlooms, lovingly passed between generations, carrying with them years of emotion and memory. Plus, this trend isn’t just for the girls. Pinterest reported a 90 per cent increase in searches for the term ‘brooch for men suit.’ Harry Styles would be proud.

The Reaction - Deinfluencing If you, like the best of us, are chronically online, you have probably heard the words "Let me deinfluence you" uttered mid-doom scroll. The people have spoken, and they are tired of picture-perfect influencers. Anti-influencers are banding together to carve out space for ‘normies,’ a Substack-born phrase that rejects the celebrity-inspired polished idea in favour of being normal. From authentic ‘What I Eat In A Day’ clips to beauty lovers unpacking their affordable makeup bags on camera and detailing the nitty gritty ins and outs of their botox treatments, social media is craving integrity - prompting a swift reaction against perfect influencer types and wasteful consumerism. 2026 says it's out with the #ad and in with the gloriously messy, unfiltered individuality.