15 'non-granny' wedges and espadrilles to shop this summer

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



There’s no shoe style that epitomises summer more than wedges or espadrilles.

The once divisive style is back for 2024, and like many pieces right now, it's had a super chic makeover. Suffice to say, we’re glad the block heeled shoe is the one to wear right now, though it’s unsurprising considering comfortable footwear has become the go-to for every fashion aficionado on the planet (dad trainers, we love you).

Wedges and espadrilles are totally versatile - comfortable enough to wear during the day, yet chic enough to take you through to the evening. "They are a great day to night shoe," shoe designer Eleanor Wellesley tells H Fashion, "I style my wedges with all different looks." The British It-girl became the designer of her own eponymous luxury shoe company after spending years searching for the perfect wedged-espadrille in vain.

How do I style wedges and espadrilles?

Eleanor says they "Can be styled from casual to smart; for breakfast events or even for weddings in the south of France. I wear mine a lot with long dresses to smart events as they are so comfortable... they really go with any outfit you choose." Wedges are renown for their blend of style and comfort. The elevated heel provides height without sacrificing stability, making them ideal for longer-wear. "I did a trial with my wedge espadrilles and wore them for 20 hours to a birthday party in Italy and another wedding in South Africa and my feet still didn't hurt even with all that dancing," Eleanor explains. They pair effortlessly with casual outfits like jeans and t-shirts or shorts and blouses for a laid-back look. For semi-formal settings, wedges complement dresses and skirts beautifully, offering a chic yet comfortable alternative to stilettos. "You can wear them with a flared jean with a cool jumper, a top or blouse or event a smart navy suit to my work meetings... and a silk dress to attend a party, wedding, or a polo match," explains Eleanor.

What is an espadrille?

Espadrilles, also referred to as alpargatas, are a type of versatile footwear characterised by their lightweight, flexible soles made from natural fibres like jute or grass. These shoes have a rich history that dates back several centuries, with their origins believed to be in the Pyrenees region, straddling the border between Spain and France. "A wedge espadrille originates from the traditional Spanish flat espadrille," explains Eleanor.

The term "espadrille" is derived from the Catalan word "espardenya," which in turn originates from "esparto," a type of tough, wiry grass used in making ropes and soles. Historically, espadrilles were worn by both peasants and soldiers in the regions of Catalonia and the Basque Country. The traditional espadrille consisted of a simple canvas or cotton fabric upper and a sole made by hand-braiding esparto or jute. These materials made the shoes not only affordable but also suitable for the hot, dry Mediterranean climate, providing comfort and breathability. In the 13th century, espadrilles became the footwear of choice for soldiers in the King of Aragon's infantry. This practical and durable design allowed soldiers to traverse various terrains with ease. Over the years, espadrilles remained a staple in Spanish and French culture, with each region developing its unique variations and styles.

The 15 Best Wedges and Espadrilles to shop in 2024:

1/ 15 Forever Comfort Square Toe Espadrille Wedges - NEXT Square Toe Espadrille Wedges Next Editor's note: I'd style them with a flowy dress for a breezy, boho look.

These scream summer chic with a tan brown strappy design and woven heel. The cushioned footbed is perfect for all-day comfort. £45.00 AT NEXT 2/ 15 Sofia Black Canvas Espadrille Wedges LK Bennett Editor's note: I'd rock them with jorts and a oversized shirt for brunch or a sleek midi dress for summer soirées.

I am absolutely swooning over these espadrille wedges. The chic black canvas, edgy raw trim, and zig-zag wedge sole make them the epitome of cool-girl wedge. Crafted in Spain, these beauties are perfect for both day and night. £171.00 AT LK BENNETT 3/ 15 Wedge-heel sandal MANGO Editor's note: I'd style them with high-waisted white jeans and a fitted tank for an effortlessly cool look or pair them with a linen sundress for an understated, yet fab, style statement.

I am completely smitten with these sleek wedges. The minimalist slip-on design with a chic square toe and subtle front slit is everything. With a modest 4.5 cm heel, they add the perfect lift without sacrificing comfort.

£49.99 AT MANGO 4/ 15 Lace-Up Mesh Wedges ZARA Editor's note: I’d pair them with frayed denim for daytime chic or a tailored jumpsuit for evening sophistication. These wedges strike the ideal balance between playful and polished. A must-have for any fashionista looking to step up her shoe game.

The mesh upper is a chic surprise, adding a dash of modern flair, while the ankle ties are pure elegance. With a 10 cm heel, they give style the perfect lift. £49.99 AT ZARA 5/ 15 Floral-appliqué leather wedge sandals Magda Butrym Editor's note: I’d style them with a slinky dress for a garden party or pair them with cropped jeans and a silk blouse for a chic daytime look.

I am utterly obsessed with these wedges. The exquisite floral detail on the creamy leather is simply divine, adding modern romance to a summer wardrobe. Handcrafted in Italy, they boast impeccable quality and a comfortable round open toe. £715.00 AT MYTHERESA 6/ 15 Multi-strap jute wedges with ankle strap Bershka Editor's note: I'd pair them with a flirty postcard print mini dress for a bold look or with high-waisted shorts and a denim shirt for casual chic. The ankle strap gives them a secure, elegant touch, while the 7.5 cm heel and 5 cm platform add just the right amount of height. The 'Starfit' insole ensures they're as comfy as they are stylish.

£39.99 AT BERSHKA 7/ 15 Cream Flower Raffia Wedge River Island Editor's note: I'd style them with a sheer mesh dress for a beachside brunch or a playsuit for a summer party. The intricate floral detail and plaited raffia give them a dreamy, bohemian vibe, while the metallic accents add a touch of glam. With a 13cm platform wedge, they provide the perfect lift.

£60.00 AT RIVER ISLAND 8/ 15 Pierra Wedge Heels Kurt Geiger Editor's note: I’d style them with a spaghetti strap mini dress for a playful Y2K summer look or pair them with jeans and a colourful top for a chic daytime outfit. These wedges add retro 2000s flair to any ensemble. I’m absolutely in love with these noughties style shoes and the rainbow metallic straps are a fun throwback, while the micro buckle adds a touch of bling. With a comfortable 5cm cork wedge heel, they’re perfect for all-day wear.

£159.00 AT KURT GEIGER 9/ 15 Malta Multi Strap Espadrille Wedges Office Editor's note: I’d style them with breezy crochet for a relaxed daytime look or pair them with tailored shorts and an oversized shirt for a polished yet relaxed outfit.



The espadrille heel adds the perfect touch of summer chic, and the multi-strap design is both stylish and secure.

£45.99 AT OFFICE 10/ 15 Brigissima 70 leather and suede platform espadrilles Christian Louboutin Editor's note: I’d style them with a polka dot dress for a vintage-inspired look or pair them with a denim jumpsuit for a modern twist. I am head over heels for these espadrilles. The combination of suede toe caps and braided raffia platforms is pure luxury, plus the wrap-around ribbon ties are just begging to be showcased.

£775.00 AT NET-A-PORTER 11/ 15 White Croc-Embossed Strappy Wedge Sandals New Look Editor's note: I’d style them with a cool co-ord set for a polished look or dress up a casual t-shirt and printed trousers combo. These versatile wedges are a must-have for every occasion. The sleek, strappy design and croc-embossed finish is so chic. Plus, with New Look’s 'Comfort' features like cushioned padding and flexible soles, feet are happy all day long.

£32.99 AT NEW LOOK 12/ 15 Ayla 85 suede platform espadrilles Jimmy Choo Editor's note: I’d style them with floaty dresses for a romantic, breezy vibe. These espadrilles are perfect go-to for combining comfort and high fashion seamlessly. The woven raffia platform wedge adds a touch of effortless elegance, while the slim, curving suede straps wrap around the ankle beautifully. They’re the epitome of chic.

£675.00 AT NET-A-PORTER 13/ 15 Thierry mule wedges in zebra ASOS Editor's note: I’d pair them with a sleek black dress to let the shoes be the star of the outfit or with wide leg trousers and a simple white tee for a trendy, casual look. I am absolutely wild about these zebra print wedges. The bold print make them real show-stoppers in my a collection. The slip-on style and open toe are perfect for warm weather.

£35.00 AT ASOS 14/ 15 Toni Knotted Puffy-Strap Wedges Charles & Keith Editor's note: I’d pair them with a simple white sundress to let the shoes shine or with a bold print for a playful daytime look. These wedges are ideal for injecting a pop of color and flair into any outfit.

The bold hue is perfect for brightening up a summer wardrobe, and the knotted puffy straps add a fun, stylish twist. With a 10.5cm wedge sole, they give the perfect height boost while ensuring comfort.

£95.00 AT CHARLES & KEITH 15/ 15 Fulvia 120 raffia platform sandals Castañer Editor's note: I’d style them with high-slit dresses for an elegant evening look or pair them with 70s style trousers for a chic daytime ensemble.

Handcrafted in Spain, the raffia design is on-trend and perfect for summer. The towering 120mm heels, balanced by a sturdy platform, add dramatic height.

£350.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Why You Should Trust Me:

With over 10 years in the fashion industry, I've explored countless trends and helped others find their perfect footwear. As an editor and journalist, I'm always analyzing the latest trends to find the most flattering and stylish pieces for the season. Whether you love classic wedges or trendy espadrilles, I've got the insider tips to help you choose the perfect summer shoes that make you feel confident and stylish.

How I Picked the Perfect Wedges and Espadrilles for You:

Seasonal Sensation: I've curated this selection with the summer mind, focusing on styles that capture the essence of the season's hot weather and vibrant colour palettes.

Fashion & Function: We know that summer activities often go beyond just casual outings. These shoes combine comfort and style, ensuring you look and feel your best whether you're out for a walk or attending a garden party.

Something for Everyone: I understand personal style preferences vary. This edit offers a range of options, from delicate and feminine espadrilles to more trendy and bold wedges. Whether you prefer a classic look or something more contemporary, we've got the perfect selection to complete your summer wardrobe.