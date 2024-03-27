The best designer wedding shoes for 2024 brides

Whether you're a bride-to-be or a hopeless romantic, thoughts about your wedding day are naturally filled with mood boards of your dream dress (or plural) .

And understandably so, as people will have all eyes on you throughout the entire day - a vision that might be welcomed for some, daunting for others.

The shoes to be worn, therefore, may be an afterthought. But whether you're a footwear fashion aficionado or just somebody who needs a comfy heel, some research needs to be done in order to find the perfect pair to suit you.

Luckily for you, I've compiled the best designer pairs for 2024 brides - whether you're looking for on-trend pieces from SS24 collections, or timeless heels with a twist, here are the shoes you need to know about, from Manolo Blahnik to Bobbies.

Each pair is either from a label's SS24 collection or is a timeless shoe that will never go out of style, but they are all wedding-appropriate in hues of white and ivory. I have tried to include a range of styles from ballet flats to mules and stiletto heels, in the hope there is something here to suit a wide variety of tastes.

Maera 90 Malone Souliers If I were getting married this year, these would be top of my wishlist. I love the retro peep-toe slingback meets contemporary mesh combination. Plus, I love the freedom that feet have with a peep toe, but sometimes feel my toes are over-exposed, so the addition of this statement satin bow is the perfect distraction. £670.00 AT MALONE SOULIERS

Manel Bobbies I will always advocate for Bobbies' heels because I own a pair myself, and they truly are ridiculously comfortable. I love the 3-inch height of this pair - not painstakingly high yet not a kitten heel, either. The pleat-style pattern gives the classic court shoe a luxurious feel. £205.00 AT BOBBIES

Hangisiflat Manolo Blahnik If Kate Moss chose to say 'I do' in MBs, who are we to say no? Arguably, there is no other flat shoe more perfect for a wedding day than a pair of Hangisi ballerinas. My favourite part of this particular pair is the blue crystal buckle instead of the usual silver - your 'something new' and 'something blue' all in one. £895.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Blade Vanity Pump Casadei Lovers of the mesh trend, this one's for you. Sheer shoes have proven they're here to stay for SS24, and these heels are perfect for incorporating the trend on your wedding day. The classic court silhouette and contemporary mesh with glitter polka dots provide the perfect balance of timeless and modern. £645.00 AT CASADEI

Jane 85 Mules Christian Louboutin Louboutin has given its 'Jane' collection a sandal-esque makeover for SS24. I think this statement block-heel pair would be perfect with a short dress either at a registry office ceremony or for the wedding after-party. £735.00 AT HARRODS

Rali 75 Jimmy Choo No designer bridal shoe round-up would be complete without a pair of Jimmy Choos, but I've gone off-piste and chosen a pair that is not the Bing 100s. These new season mules scream destination wedding vibes - I love the natural colour complete with a statement bow, giving a slightly more relaxed and understated feel than the label's typical wedding shoes. £595.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Knot Leather Heeled Sandals Bottega Venetta The perfect 'quiet luxury' sandals for your wedding day and beyond. Everything about this shoe oozes expensive - the off-white hue, the gold knotted heel and the tracks on the sole of the shoe - a BV signature. £1,120.00 AT SELFRIDGES

