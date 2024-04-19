The 11 best 'Ballet sneakers' to shop now

On the hunt for the perfect stylish yet comfortable spring shoe that’s not a pair of traditional trainers?

You’re in luck because there's a new silhouette on the block which ticks all of those aforementioned boxes. Think all-terrain performance meets coquette ballet girl and voilà you’re on the money.

The resurgence of ballet flats has been a stylish evolution, witnessing transformations like the sheer mesh versions from Dear Frances and the buckle-adorned designs by Miu Miu. Influencers went crazy last season for Vibi Venezia's velvet Mary Jane-inspired flats. Recently, this classic silhouette has undergone another exciting change: Introducing the ballet sneaker. Technically a hybrid between the famed ballet flat and a pair of sneakers, the ballet sneaker silhouette is chunky like a trainer but cute like a ballet flat.

This hybrid has been around for longer than you might think, with Simone Rocha pioneering the trend in September 2020 with her "ballet trackers" which blended the grace of ballet flats with the boldness of thick platforms and diverse materials. Marc Jacobs recently teamed up with Kiko Kostadinov and Asics to launch a ballet sneaker that quickly sold out, solidifying its popularity in 2024.

At the moment there’s a seriously wide variety of ballet sneaker options, and because we’re no gatekeepers here at H Fashion, we trawled through the world wide web to find the cutest, most practical and stylish options that are available to shop right now....

The 7 Best Ballet Sneakers To Shop Now:

Crystal-embellished satin flats Simone Rocha Simone Rocha can do absolutely no wrong in my eyes and these crystal-embellished satin flats are proof that the designer never misses. I love how the satin finish is paired with a patent rubber sole and pearl beaded accent buckles as it makes them feel more elegant. £725.00 AT MY THERESA

Flavia Ballerina Sneakers JW PEI The cult-adored JW Pei versions blend ballerina elegance with sporty chic. The satin fabric of both the upper and lining gives them a luxuriously smooth feel, making them the cutest and most comfortable pair of sneakers. £100.00 AT JW PEI

Black Boccaccio II Aura Ballerina Flats ROMBAUT Perfectly chunky and made from faux leather, these black ballerina sneakers will go with quite literally everything in your wardrobe, all whilst adding an extra inch or two to your height.

£325.00 AT SSENSE

Pink Lace Up Ballet Sneaker Lazy Oaf These have been in my basket ever since they dropped a few months ago and now there are multiple colourways to choose from, including classic black. I love the straps on this design as you can swap out the laces for any ribbon of your choice. They really are a ballet sneaker that keeps on giving.

£115.00 AT LAZY OAF

Ballet Sneakers Double Standard This light pink canvas radiates femininity, and the sleek silver rubber soles that add a touch of cool-girl modernity. White beaded pearl embellishments on the straps also boast a sophisticated flair... am embracing my coquette-core era with arms wide open. £121.00 AT DOUBLE STANDARD

Binary Ballet Flat Shoes Buffalo London Simple yet elegant, these strappy options feature a super chunky sole and a detailed satin upper half making them a go-to ballet sneaker option. I love the silver buckle accent on these and think they would look ultra cute with a stack of silver metal anklets in summer.

£98.00 AY SCHUH

Red Performance Velcro Mary Jane Ballerinas Ganni Ganni girls will understand just how cultivated these racy red and black options are. Perfect for pairing with dresses, floaty skirts and your favourite Ganni collared blouse, these will be your best friend come holiday time.

£345.00 AT GANNI

Rx Marie-Jeanne Salomon If you’re wanting something a little more sneaker-like then these Salomons are for you. I feel like there aren't many grey footwear options on the market which is a shame because it’s a colour that goes with everything.

£120.00 AT SALOMON

Multicolored Textile Mary Jane Camper The baby blue colour of these Camper options tickles my fashion-obsessed brain in all the right ways. I love a colourful shoe option and think these would look cute paired with white slouchy socks and a linen dress.

£125.00 AT CAMPER

Lella Hybrid Shoe Kiko Kostadinov This hybrid style perfectly mixes elegance with edge. The grosgrain bow tie straps and polished gold logo tags add chic touches, while the faux python with contrast binding and zigzag heel tab inject a modern twist. £540.00 AT DOVER STREET MARKET

Kinetic Impact II Mj Strap Sneaker Sorel These ballet sneakers are unique take on the classic Mary Jane. Part of Sorel's Kinetic collection, they feature the brand's iconic sole design. The mix of suede overlays and stretch mesh underlays, plus the elastic gore in-step strap, ensures both style and a secure fit. £110.00 AT SOREL

