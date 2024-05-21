Jelly shoes are back: Here are the best ones to shop now

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Jellies have been lingering in the background for years now, popping up every now and then for a summer seasonal statement, however thanks to our favourite designer twins over at The Row, jellies have secured themselves a solid spot on the summer footwear wishlist for 2024.

What are Jelly Shoes?

© Instagram / @melissaofficial Melissa are known for making adult sized jelly shoes in all forms

If you went to primary school in the late 90s through to the early 2000s you’ll be more than acquainted with the famous plastic shoe style. Loved and adored by school girls because they came in a glittery pink colourway and by parents across the globe due to their easy-to-put-on nature, Jelly shoes are above all else, nostalgic.

Jelly shoes are predominantly made of PVC plastic, a durable material which is then moulded into a particular shape.

© The Row The Row's clear pair sold out quicker than quick

Now, jelly shoes come in a wide array of different silhouettes, including ballet flats, chunky heels and The Row's now-famous Mara Flats which are fitted with thin cork inner soles.

In light of my personal favourite nostalgic shoes coming back into fashion, I found a few options that are perfect for summer and available to shop now.

Party Heel Melissa Coining themselves the brand that makes adult-sized jelly shoes, Brazilian footwear brand Melissa is unmatched when it comes to waterproof PVC material shoes. These particular Party Heels are the elder sister of the beloved jelly shoe style and I for one can't get enough of the sky-high platform shape and the glossy black colourway. £125.00 AT SELFRIDGES

JuJu Reilly Green Fisherman Jelly Sandals New Look If you're wanting a blast from the past then these New Look options are exact replicas of those worn in the 90s. Available in practically every colourway under the sun, these particular options would look super cute with socks and a mini skirt or a dress come summer. £26.00 AT NEW LOOK

Iro Jelly Ancient Greek Sandals I unfortunately haven't had the pleasure of trying on these Cinderella slippers but I'm willing to bet my firstborn that they're comfier than ever. Designed to be worn in the water, on the rocks or on the sand, these dainty ballerina-style shoes probably wouldn't mind if you wore them on the city sidewalks either. £85.00 AT ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS

Mara Flat The Row Although you're going to need to join the waitlist for these seriously cultivated options to come back into stock, I couldn't help but include them in this list as they are single-handedly responsible for style resurgence. £860.00 AT THE ROW

White Jelly Lettering Logo Sandals Moschino Classic but with a glamorous twist. These Moschino options are seriously cute and would look amazing with a pair of straight-legged blue jeans, a crisp white button-up shirt and a stack of gold jewellery. £165.00 AT SSENSE

London Rebel flat jelly shoes in black glitter ASOS Currently on sale for 65% off, these black glitter classic options are a serious steal and would be perfect for those unsure whether or not the new trend is for them. £30.00 £10.50 AT ASOS

Comic 90 lacquered pumps Loewe Obviously seriously inspired by Polly Pocket's rubber wardrobe, Jonathan Anderson knew exactly what he was doing when he created these heels for Loewe. Made from shiny black rubber, in my eyes, these technically do fall under the jelly shoe category. £595.00 AT MY THERESA

Glitter crab ballerinas Mango The perfect princess-approved gold glitter ballet pumps just landed at high-street retailer Mango but they're likely not going to stick around long. Perfect for wearing with your favourite summer ensembles or your beachside bikini, these golden-hued options are set to be sell-outs. £49.99 AT MANGO

Women's Interlocking G Slide Sandal Gucci Made from minty-hued green rubber these Gucci slides are not only seriously chic, but they're also overly practical for the summer months. Although not made from transparent glittery material like our favourite 90s options, they still fit into the jelly shoe family, but perhaps are married in. £310.00 AT GUCCI

How we chose the pieces:

Aesthetic: Each item in this list fits the jelly shoe vibe, meaning they are all either made from rubber or PVC plastic.

Each item in this list fits the jelly shoe vibe, meaning they are all either made from rubber or PVC plastic. Brand: I have included a range of high street and luxury brands to ensure each budget range can indulge in this summer's notable new footwear trend.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the 8th time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.