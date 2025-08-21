Double layering is officially in for autumn - here's how to shop the trend

London, it’s time to turn up the street style heat.

Copenhagen’s fashion crowd is setting the pace, spinning the trend cycle with playful polka dots, bold colour-blocking and oversized jorts that are cooler than ever.

Amidst the flurry of fads emerging from the Nordic fashion capital is double layering, the latest look to grasp the attention of boundary-pushing dressers across the board.

© Getty Images Sophia Geiss is seen wearing a layered top by Acne Studios

A clever design with maximum payoff, this trend centres tops that feature an integrated layer which mimic the look of perfectly styled, layered separates. Two for the price of one, if you will.

An array of European cool-girl brands have already hopped on the bandwagon, including Gimaguas, Acne Studios, Nude Project and Paloma Wool - proving the inevitable rise of the trend in time for autumn/winter 2025.

The appeal behind the look? The styling hack is steeped in Nineties nostalgia, championed by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston and, on the odd occasion, Cameron Diaz.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Gwyneth Paltrow champions double layering in the Nineties

Enter the Noughties and the trend took on a new sartorial cachet, tapping into skater-girl rebellion. Punkish pop princesses such as Avril Lavigne took leisurely layering in their stride, creating dimensional looks with minimal effort and a touch of the unexpected.

Today, the trend exists as a practical answer to the need for nostalgia. Simple, comfortable yet quietly effective, the two-in-one top is a short-cut to instant cool-girl status.

Discover our favourite picks below and step into autumn in style.

Double layered tops to shop for 2025:

Layered Appliquéd Ribbed Jersey T-shirt Acne Studios Designed to look like a tank layered over a matching T-shirt, Acne Studios' ribbed jersey top is set to become a staple in your year-round wardrobe. Plus, it's crafted from low-impact materials, making for a stylish, sustainable choice.

£300.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Brown Long-Sleeve T-shirt Gimaguas Introducing the colour combination of the season - chocolate and pink. Showcased in Gimaguas' long sleeve, the palette is accentuated by a subtle layering effect with a faux V-neckline, making the piece a must-have for autumn. £77.28 AT GIMAGUAS

Double Trouble Long-Sleeve Tee Nude Project Nude Project is brand you need to keep firmly on your radar this year. Vibrant graphic tees, statement jorts and neutral staples pepper the brand's collections - which house the label's double layered long sleeve that is topping our wish list. £69.00 AT NUDE PROJECT

V-Neck Double Layer Long Sleeve Top Topshop Affordable and easy-to-wear, Topshop's buttermilk offering is a throw on piece that marries comfort and practicality. Ideal for in-office wear, the long sleeve can be paired with baggy jeans or a chic mini skirt for a low-key, effortless look. £32.00 AT ASOS

Triple Layered Top Jaded London Taking the trend further with its triple layered top, Jaded London is home to this striking multicoloured piece that will take you from pub to party with ease. We'd team ours with chunky silver jewellery for a thoroughly Hackney-coded aesthetic. £40.00 AT ZALANDO

Huggie Layered Long Sleeve Top Sisters and Seekers Crafted from breathable cotton jersey, this pocket-friendly gem by Sisters and Seekers features a timeless navy-cream colourway, elevated by a body-kissing fit that promises ample comfort with every wear. £35.00 AT SISTERS AND SEEKERS

Camille Layered Top Paloma Wool Your everyday hero pieces never need to be boring - take Paloma Wool's white tee for example. A staple in every sense of the word, the luxurious top showcases additional twisted-strap overlaying for a modern, dimensional look. £140.00 AT LIBERTY

Layered Top RÓHE If you have some cash to splash, look to RÓHE to slip into luxury this season. Carefully crafted from 100 per cent merino wool, the brand's sumptuous rollneck merges traditional styles with on-trend detailing, and is topped off with a melange finish. £370.00 AT HARVEY NICHOLS

How we chose:

Style : Each item features the double layered effect all the cool-girls are pining after for autumn 2025.

: Each item features the double layered effect all the cool-girls are pining after for autumn 2025. Price: From Topshop to Acne Studios, the list includes a range of prices to suit all pockets.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.