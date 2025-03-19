The hottest trainers for 2025 to shop now

Not long ago, I made a bold purchase that was sure to turn heads on my daily commute. Scouring Depop, I hunted down a pair of football boots, convinced they’d soon be the next big trend in sneakers. I stumbled upon a rare pair of silver Nike T90 11 Expand Plus Astro Turf Trainers, embossed with the brand's iconic Noughties logo emblem in black.

When I first wore them, most of my male friends couldn’t contain their laughter – "I used to wear those for PE in secondary school," they said. I even had two random guys on the tube shout, "Wayne Rooney!" at me. But as it turns out, my instincts were spot on.

In 2025, the way we wear sneakers is evolving. Gone are the days of simply slipping on a basic white pair – today, we’re reimagining iconic silhouettes as high-fashion essentials.

Take the trusted Salomon XT-6, for example. While the brand is typically associated with hikers trailing through the Peak District, it has now found its place on the fashion frontlines. This 'gorpcore' classic has become a must-have in many wardrobes, even earning the admiration of style moguls like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid.

Similarly, the Adidas 'Taekwondo Trainers,' originally inspired by martial arts, are making bold fashion statements, proving that functionality and style can seamlessly come together.

We’re increasingly gravitating towards distinctive designs originally created for sports, rather than conventional fashion pieces. With striking colourways, we're transforming our simple outfits and letting our footwear do all the talking.

So, we decided to round-up our favourites. From luxury fashion house sneaker collaborations to Asics' 'Gel Quantum Kinetic' model crafted with the same cushioning found in the brand's running collection, discover the hottest trainers to fill your shoe rack with this year.

Shop the best trainers for 2025:

XT-6 Salomon Many of us have traded mountain peaks for city sidewalks when it comes to rocking a pair of Salomons. Or maybe we’re just channeling that effortlessly cool climber girl vibe – think Gorpcore chic at its finest. Since the 1990s, the brand has been synonymous with ski and trail accessories, but it wasn’t until they introduced their "sportstyle" designs that they made waves in the fashion industry. Launched in 2013, the XT-6 has been the go-to trainer for athletes competing in ultra-distance races. The model is available in waterproof Gore-Tex, the XT-Slates, the ACS + OGs and the XT-4 OGs, with a wide range of updated colours to choose from. The shoe is equipped with EVA cushioning, offering a snug fit whether you're navigating rocky trails or strolling through a particularly stony section of the city. The design, crafted from TPU film and mesh, oozes street-style cool – our top colourways include the Rum Raisin/High Risk Red/Fired Brick for an eye-catching statement, or the Urban Chic/Black/Lime Cream for that true wilderness-inspired vibe. Whether you're teaming them with a slung pair of jeans for an on-the-go casual look or styling them with your favourite Arc'teryx waterproof jacket, these trainers are as versatile as they are stylish. Just take Emrata's word for it. £165.00 AT SALOMON

Gel Quantum Kinetic Asics Whether it's the bold, Japanese-inspired metallic logo embossed on the shoe or the sleek, shiny gel soles, Asics has consistently topped the fashion footwear scene in recent years. Founder Kihachiro Onitsuka transformed the company from a basketball shoe manufacturer in Kobe, Japan, into a globally renowned leader in the trainer industry. Asics has seen a slew of successful collabs - who can forget the baby pink Kiko Kostadinov x Hysteric Glamour X Gel-Quantum Lylia trainers that had fashion enthusiasts all over the world in a choke hold? However, our top pick is the classic Gel Quantum Kinetic in brown and gold. The shoe is said to be built for exploring the urban landscape with its leather and mesh panels on its uppers providing a design that is both durable and wearable. The model features FF BLAST cushioning from the brand's running collection that has been recrafted for everyday wear. The blend of lightweight foams and GEL technology inserts ensures the shoe is comfortable enough for your morning run, while the dark sepia-toned design adds an unrivalled touch of style to your steps. £129.00 AT FLANNELS

Mexico 66 Onitsuka Tiger While many of us associate Onitsuka Tiger's Mexico 66 trainers with Quentin Tarantino's thrilling fight sequence in Kill Bill Vol I, the trainer has come a long way since 2003. While Uma Thurman rocked them with a matching yellow tracksuit adorned with black stripes during her legendary showdown with Yakuza boss O-Ren Ishii in a Tokyo restaurant, the shoes have also been worn by unlikely sources including Prince William, Suki Waterhouse, and Kaia Gerber. TMZ dubbed the model "sensible walking shoes", suggesting Prince William was already entering his dad-core era when he visited a pregnant Princess Kate in the hospital back in 2012. Gen Z can't get enough of the royal-favourite footwear, which blends the classic features of the original Limber-Up™ training shoe from 1961 with the stylish 1966 Limber edition, complete with the iconic Tiger stripes. Crafted from smooth leather and accented with points of suede, the yellow-and-black iteration promises to add a daring stamp to your wardrobe. £150.00 AT ONITSUKA TIGER

Taekwondo Trainers Adidas Adidas Sambas may have dominated the footwear scene last year, but it’s time to bid them farewell in favour of their edgier sister. This season we're keeping with the shoe's sleek silhouette but ditching the laces. Enter: the Taekwondo Trainers. The newest It-Girl approved accessory features a slim sole and laceless design that echoes back to the brand's archive. This iteration is a modern play on the '80s original, which featured laces hidden beneath a leather flap for a clean, streamlined look crafted for the Taekwondo martial art. The sports-inspired shoe pairs perfectly with a flowy, knee-length skirt for a chic look or with sleek, tailored pants for a polished office ensemble. Our favourite iterations are the monochrome styles – the black model with white detailing, as well as its reverse. £64.00 AT ASOS

Tokyo Two-Tone Leather Sneakers Adidas Originals If the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 and Adidas Taekwondo had a love child, it would be the Tokyo two-tone leather sneakers. The shoe harks back to the '60s track and field training scene, intertwining the original vintage design with updated comfort. Crafted from soft deconstructed gold leather with a smooth lining, the shoe combines a metallic look with a low-profile slim rubber sole. The textured trainer is stamped with the brand's Trefoil logo and sharpened with the signature three black stripes. With a blend of bronze, gold, and black hues, these trainers are guaranteed to stand out on any terrain. £90.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

530 SL Leather Sneakers New Balance X Miu Miu The New Balance x Miu Miu 530 SL leather sneakers are where high-fashion meets core sportswear. Keeping with the fashion house's playful aesthetic, the shoe features vintage effect leather on an ultra-light silhouette. The standout feature lies in the laces, which boast a striking contrast of colours and textures crafted from leather and cotton.The shoe is embossed with New Balance's logo emblem on the tongue and insole. For those wanting to bring some runway drama into their street-style looks, these shoes are perfect for you. Pair them with slouchy jeans or Miu Miu's iconic cashmere panties, they'll instantly complete an outfit. £850.00 AT MIU MIU

Air Max DN Trainers Nike If you're seeking an innovative-style trainer, look no further than Nike's Air Max DN model. Combining hues of team red, pink foam, and burgundy crush, while featuring the brand's Dynamic Air unit system of dual-pressure tubes, you'll feel like you're quite literally walking on clouds. The Max Air cushioning, low-profile silhouette, and padded tongue and cuff come together to create a sleek, futuristic design. Casual enough for the day yet edgy enough for the night, this shoe effortlessly transitions from the streets to the club. £154.00 AT ASOS

Shox R4 Nike A tinge of Noughties nostalgia is always a good idea, especially in the form of Nike Shox R4 trainers. The shoe reimagines the 2001 model with its synthetic and textile upper, design lines, and laser perforations. The trainer includes cushioning detail and a breathable silhouette set against a rubber outsole and stylish laces. Our favourite colourway combines barley rose and metallic platinum. These will be your very own Barbie-inspired trainer. £134.00 AT NIKE

