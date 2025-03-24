Selvedge is the hottest denim trend for spring - here's where to shop the look

Denim trends frequently cycle through various silhouettes, from slouchy and flared jeans to the resurgence of Noughties low-rise styles. Yet, as we increasingly seek timeless, high-quality capsule pieces, our approach to shopping for denim is evolving.

Today, we're prioritising fabric over fleeting trends, and that’s where selvedge denim enters the equation.

What is selvedge denim?

Selvedge denim is synonymous with its durability and untreated fabric, with loyal wearers taking it upon themselves to break in their trousers and even refrain from washing them. Aside from its rigid structure, selvedge can be easily recognised by its deep indigo shade courtesy of the denim's concentrated dye, and their signature ID – a line of coloured thread adorned along the edges.

© Getty Images Selvedge denim is a coveted Gen Z trend

The name selvedge derives from the vintage shuttle looms used to weave the fabric into a smooth finish without frayed edges due to their looser weaving quality.

Where did selvedge denim originate from?

The same shuttle looms were used when the fabric peaked in the '50s, with Hollywood rebels like James Dean popularising denim jeans into mainstream culture. However, with the rise in demand came new technology and the slow shuttle looms were swept to the side in favour of modern machines that couldn't create the same solid silhouette as they put more pressure on the yarn.

© Getty Images Brands like Evisu and Studio D'Artisan popularised the material

Thanks to a range of iconic brands, including Evisu and Studio D'Artisan – collectively dubbed the 'Osaka Five' – selvedge denim experienced a resurgence in the late '80s and early '90s. These Japanese brands aimed to label the country as the world’s leading producer of selvedge denim – and they succeeded.

By echoing the aesthetic of vintage denim in their designs and drawing from the non-confirming boldness of the stars that would birth New Hollywood, the brands paved the way for selvedge denim to once more penetrate the fashion industry. Today, Kojima is the go-to location for the production of quality denim, with Kaihara being one of the leading manufacturers.

How to style selvedge denim?

The denim's structured fit makes it the ideal piece to create a bold, statement silhouette in any outfit. An array of contemporary fits are available on the market, with wide-leg and slouchy styles among those putting fashion-enthusiasts in a choke hold this spring.

The simple designs ooze '90s minimal and will pair perfectly with a basic white T-shirt that complements the deep indigo hue. We recommend keeping with earthy tones when building your ensemble - think khaki and brown accessorises.

© Getty Images Selvedge denim can be dressed up or down with ease

If you're looking to channel your inner '50s rocker, pair your jeans with an oversized leather bomber and a stylish pair of black patent leather loafers. Double denim is also never a bad idea, perhaps team your dark wash jeans with a matching denim jacket to exude casual chic.

Those wanting a colour statement should opt for a pair of Evisu selvedge jeans, with the brand's iconic log emblem embossed onto the back pockets in a variety of colours from bold red to quirky orange. For a modern edge, match the embellished logo with a pair of Salomon XT6 trainers.

Where to shop selvedge denim?

Today, selvedge is widely available to shop from a variety of outlets at different price points. The fabric has even been transformed into stretchier iterations with a slew of denim washes to choose from – core indigo, black, white, and even khaki. From artisanal Japanese labels to high fashion brands, discover the best selvedge jeans to rock this spring.

Butterfly and Seagull Embroidery Wide-leg Jeans Evisu Stay authentic to the Osaka Five with a timeless pair of Evisu wide-leg jeans. This iteration is from the Japanese label's fall/winter 2024 collection and is adorned with butterfly embroidery on the thigh and a Seagull design on the back pockets. £325.00 EVISU

Wide-leg selvedge jeans Prada If you're seeking a luxury number, look no further than Prada's Wide-Leg Selvedge jeans. The low-rise garment features a black denim wash and is lined with cotton. The fashion house's iconic enamel triangle logo is embellished onto the right-hand pocket while a beige logo patch is adorned on the rear. The jeans boast front buttons, a hidden zip fastening, and belt loops. £1,110.00 FARFETCH

501 Original Selvedge Jeans Levi's Known as one of the founding fathers of denim, Levi's signature 501 jeans come in lined up selvedge. The cult classic straight leg and mid-rise jean are a capsule piece that have proven to stand the test of time. Crafted with premium selvedge denim, this blue number has a rigid structure and comes unwashed for a vintage look. £120.00 LEVI'S

Navy Ruthe Jeans Studio Nicholson The brand's selvedge jeans come in the classic raw indigo hue and feature a high-rise silhouette. Studio Nicholson have designed a straight-leg number that is made from regenerated cotton-blend selvedge denim for a non-stretch quality. These jeans are the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe, featuring cropped legs and striking yellow stitching embroidered throughout the garment. £300.00 SSENSE

Indigo Earth Silver Jeans YMC If you're looking to purchase a pair of slouchy jeans that still retain a rigid silhouette, these YMC trousers are the best option. The rinse-washed garment is crafted from non-stretch organic cotton and features a stylish leather logo patch adorned on the abc waistband. £195.OOO SSENSE

How we chose:

Style : We've chosen a range of stylish selvedge denim pieces for you to pick from.

: We've chosen a range of stylish selvedge denim pieces for you to pick from. Price: This guide features a range of prices to suit all budgets, no matter how big or small.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.