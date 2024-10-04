10 Best denim co-ords for achieving cool-girl status

Double denim is a time-honoured trend that simply won’t die. Like an ex who won’t stop sliding in your DMs, the divisive fad just keeps coming back.
It’s a tightrope walk, though. Get it wrong and you’re dangerously close to looking like a Nineties sitcom character. Ace it however, and you’re suddenly in the realm of off-duty model, as demonstrated by industry cool-girls such as Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa.
You may also like
When styled in a perfectly coordinated manner, double denim is your one way ticket to sartorial excellence. The trend peppered fashion month, cropping up in street style snaps and runway shows alike.
According to Whatnot, North America & Europe’s largest livestream shopping platform, 25 per cent of British shoppers are keenly searching for double denim outfits, preempting the return of Britney-Justin power dressing.
Are we mad about it? Absolutely not. In fact, we couldn't be more delighted.
Denim co-ordinates are the perfect outfit to take to you from day to night. Ideal for coffee dates and evenings spent barside, the Noughties ensemble is both a statement and a conversation starter.
Plus, the trend isn't solely reserved for the brave. Double denim skirt sets are subtle yet sophisticated, making for a timeless look that subtly shows off one’s sartorial prowess.
We say it’s time to take double denim by the horns and invest in a divinely cool combination to see you through the year. From Acne Studios to Ganni, discover the best denim co-ords below.
Best denim co-ords for 2024:
Ofelia Shirt and Shaquille Skirt
Haikure
The most incredible co-ord we ever did see, Haikure's longline denim offering is ideal for those craving a 90s style boost. The relaxed fit of the Ofelia shirt complements the flared mermaid structure of the Shaquille skirt, serving up a dreamy dose of nostalgic denim.
Micky Bomber and Xavier Shorts
The Frankie Shop
A cool-girl set featuring a cropped padded bomber and pleated shorts (very Alexa Chung), The Frankie Shop's dark blue ensemble can be elevated with kitten heels or biker boots depending on the occasion. Wear yours with pride, after all, you're set to be the talk of the town in this covetable co-ord.
Denim Co-ord
Bardot
Heading straight to the top of our wishlist is Bardot's denim co-ord. Cut from uber-elegant dark-wash denim, the set features a cropped jacket with golden button-down detailing and a matching skirt that conjures up It-girl allure.
Blakely Co-ord
Ghospell
Embrace denim decadence with a studded set that's part rock chick, part Nineties nostalgia. Dotted with bold stud detailing, it’s a versatile set that adds edge to any look, no matter the occasion.
Ross Jacket and Hewitt Jeans
Khaite
Is a touch of luxury calling your name? If so, look to Khaite for an evergreen denim duo to last the years. Cut from rigid, faded denim, the set comprises a Nineties jacket married with some Seventies trousers to form a stunning time capsule.
Distressed Denim Co-ord
Acne Studios
If you're wanting to edge out your transitional wardrobe, then look no further. Acne Studios' distressed denim set is reserved for nonchalant dressers who can't resist a touch of rebellion. Pair yours with some chunky biker boots or Y2K kitten heels.
Starry Denim Co-ord
Sandro
Channel galaxy glamour with Sandro's star-studded set. Made from jacquard denim with a faded all-over pattern, long sleeves, and press-stud fastening, this duo is a great conversation starter. Consider us starry eyed.
Sailor Jacket and Dion Jeans
Damson Madder
Indulge in a nautical theme that's bang on trend for 2024. Hailing from cult label Damson Madder, this dark-wash combination is kitsch and cute in equal measure. Add a pop of red or silver and be on your merry, modish way.
Denim Co-ord
Ganni
Light-wash, flared and sculpting - Ganni's denim set has it all. Consisting of a structured shirt and a mermaid-style skirt, the concoction can only be found on the trendiest women around town. Cowboy boots required.
Denim Vest and Pina Jeans
Mango
Achieve top model status with Mango's denim vest and jean combo. A fitted zip-down number dotted with Y2K buckled detailing seamlessly blends with the matching jeans. Slip into some point-toe boots for added allure.
Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more