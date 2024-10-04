10 Best denim co-ords for achieving cool-girl status

Double denim is a time-honoured trend that simply won’t die. Like an ex who won’t stop sliding in your DMs, the divisive fad just keeps coming back.

It’s a tightrope walk, though. Get it wrong and you’re dangerously close to looking like a Nineties sitcom character. Ace it however, and you’re suddenly in the realm of off-duty model, as demonstrated by industry cool-girls such as Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa.

When styled in a perfectly coordinated manner, double denim is your one way ticket to sartorial excellence. The trend peppered fashion month, cropping up in street style snaps and runway shows alike.

According to Whatnot, North America & Europe’s largest livestream shopping platform, 25 per cent of British shoppers are keenly searching for double denim outfits, preempting the return of Britney-Justin power dressing.

© Imaxtree PFW AW24 © Imaxtree LFW AW23

Are we mad about it? Absolutely not. In fact, we couldn't be more delighted.

Denim co-ordinates are the perfect outfit to take to you from day to night. Ideal for coffee dates and evenings spent barside, the Noughties ensemble is both a statement and a conversation starter.

© Imaxtree LFW SS24 © Getty MFW SS25

Plus, the trend isn't solely reserved for the brave. Double denim skirt sets are subtle yet sophisticated, making for a timeless look that subtly shows off one’s sartorial prowess.

We say it’s time to take double denim by the horns and invest in a divinely cool combination to see you through the year. From Acne Studios to Ganni, discover the best denim co-ords below.

Best denim co-ords for 2024: