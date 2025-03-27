Preppy style is back, and Ralph Lauren has the perfect buy-now, wear-forever pieces

While preppy styling never really goes out of fashion, the aesthetic is staging a takeover as one of spring’s most prominent trends, thanks largely to Ralph Lauren’s now-viral SS25 show.

Set at a 19-acre horse farm in Bridgehampton, a hamlet on Long Island, the heritage fashion label welcomed guests to an immersive and theatrical experience that captured Ralph Lauren’s equestrian spirit.

The SS25 collection takes inspiration from The Hamptons

The likes of Lucky Blue Smith, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington modelled pieces characterised by the designer’s enduring love for the Hamptons.

Modern classics of double-breasted blazers, chambray shirts, suede tasselled jackets and crisp tailored trousers came in a timeless palette of blue and white to reflect the area’s pristine sandy shores and clear skies.

The colour palette is inspired by the deep blues of the sea and sky, combined with classic beige, crisp white and vibrant red

The collection has a timeless elegance, and is inspired by “being close to the water, strolling along the beach, and drawing inspiration from the summer scene – the vibrant blues of the sea and sky, surfers catching waves, and the natural beauty of the dunes.”

The items are set to become modern classics

Each item is coded in classic preppy style, ensuring they'll prove a smart investment for seasons to come.

What are the key pieces in a preppy wardrobe?

A knitted jumper

A blazer

A loafer

A chambray shirt

A smart bag

A chino trouser

A shirt dress

“The Hamptons is more than a place. It’s a natural world of endless blue skies, the ocean, green fields, and white fences, rusticity and elegance with a quality of light that drew artists here decades ago. It has been home, my refuge and always an inspiration.” Ralph Lauren, founder, executive chairman and chief creative officer

Double-Breasted Knit Blazer With its soft yet structured silhouette, this double-breasted blazer has a knitted shell, shoulder pads and partial cupro lining. Adorned with signature engraved buttons for a heritage-inspired finish, style with a plain white tee and mid-blue jeans or a navy and white pinstripe shirt and smart tailored trousers.

£349.00 at Ralph Lauren

The Ricky Trouser Available in ecru, French workwear blue, khaki and olive, these utility-inspired trousers will make an ideal piece for off-duty days. In smooth cotton sateen with adjustable buttoned tabs on the waist and long-line pockets, each colourway has been specially dyed to create individual nuances in shade, giving each piece a unique character and a faded, timeworn look. £229.00 at Ralph Lauren

Polo ID Canvas Medium Shoulder Bag Part of the Polo ID collection, this canvas and full-grain leather shoulder bag evokes the classic RL equestrian sensibility. In timeless tan and cream, its dual-compartment saddle silhouette can transform from a shoulder bag to a crescent-shaped wristlet. It is finished with a brass plaque decorated with the silhouette of the Ralph Lauren Pony cut out on brass hardware, as inspired by vintage ID bracelets.

£699.00 at Ralph Lauren

Slim Fit Stretch Polo Shirt Available in 15 other shades, this slim fit polo shirt has been an icon of the Ralph Lauren collection since 1972. The embroidered Pony requires a total of 982 individual stitches to produce, on a breathable cotton mesh fabric made with a hint of stretch for added comfort. Tuck into tailored trousers for a smart look. £129.00 at Ralph Lauren

Satin Shirtdress Make an elegant style statement in this tailored shirt dress, with a point collar and buttoned placket and in smooth satin fabric with side slits for fluid movement. Also available in cream, tie at the waist and add a woven tan belt and espadrilles for easy summer dressing.

£269.00 at Ralph Lauren

Classic Fit Linen Shirt In a flattering cornflower blue, this shirt is woven from lightweight linen with a straight-fitting silhouette. Shell buttons and the embroidered signature Pony add a luxe touch. Wear with chinos for work days and throw over swimwear come summer.

£169.00 at Ralph Lauren

Whitman Relaxed Fit Pleated Trouser Created as a unisex piece, these ever-chic chino trousers offer a classic Polo look with their relaxed, pleated silhouette. Available in khaki, corn yellow, light navy and Kelly green, style with a pinstripe shirt or a cable knit. Based on standard men's sizing, women should order two waist sizes larger than their usual size in Polo Ralph Lauren. £219.00 at Ralph Lauren

Embossed Pony Suede Penny Loafer Available in tan or black and UK sizes 3-9, these buttery soft suede loafers are the shoe of the season and riff on the menswear-inspired trend. £449.00 at Ralph Lauren

Polo Play Striped Canvas Tote Nod to nautical with this cheery tote. The new Polo Play collection of accessories has been designed with easy silhouettes and functionality in mind. Crafted from cotton canvas, this tote bag has a signature preppy yarn-dyed striped motif with tank top-style leather straps, to allow max versatility in carrying and styling, wherever your travels take you. £319.00 at Ralph Lauren

